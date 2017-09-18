Marvel vs Capcom Infinite e Project CARS 2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Novità PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4 arrivano Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, Project CARS 2 e l'edizione retail di Minecraft Story Mode Stagione 2, oltre a Raiders of the Broken Planet.
- The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + (18 Settembre - 29,99 euro)
- Blackguards 2 (19 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- Burly Man at Sea (20 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
- Caveman Warriors (22 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
- The Coma Recut (22 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
- LEGO Ninjago Il Film Il Videogioco (22 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Già disponibile - 59,99 euro) (Già Disponibile - 39,99 euro)
- Minecraft Story Mode Stagione 2 Disc Pass (Già Disponibile - 39,99 euro)
- Project CARS 2 (21 Settembre - 69,99 euro)
- Raiders on the Broken Planet (22 Settembre - Free To Play)
Novità PlayStation VR
- End Space (20 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
- The Solus Project (20 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- 36 Fragments of Midnight (18 Settembre - 14,99 euro)
- Burly Man at Sea (20 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
- Factotum 90 (21 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
- Mary Skelter Nightmares (18 Settembre - 29,99 euro)
Cosa ne pensate delle nvoità della settimana per le piattaforme Sony? Nei prossimi giorni saranno inoltre online i nuovi sconti e l'Offerta della Settimana, vi aggiorneremo non appena saranno disponibili su PlayStation Store.
