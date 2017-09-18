Marvel vs Capcom Infinite e Project CARS 2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Come ogni settimana, il lunedì è il giorno dedicato alle novità del PlayStation Store: una settimana incredibilmente ricca, che vedrà l'arrivo di titoli come, The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + e Mary Skelter Nightmares. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PS Vita e PS3.

Novità PlayStation 4

Su PlayStation 4 arrivano Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, Project CARS 2 e l'edizione retail di Minecraft Story Mode Stagione 2, oltre a Raiders of the Broken Planet.

The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + (18 Settembre - 29,99 euro)

Blackguards 2 (19 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Burly Man at Sea (20 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

Caveman Warriors (22 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

The Coma Recut (22 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

LEGO Ninjago Il Film Il Videogioco (22 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Già disponibile - 59,99 euro) (Già Disponibile - 39,99 euro)

Minecraft Story Mode Stagione 2 Disc Pass (Già Disponibile - 39,99 euro)

Project CARS 2 (21 Settembre - 69,99 euro)

Raiders on the Broken Planet (22 Settembre - Free To Play)

Novità PlayStation VR

End Space (20 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

The Solus Project (20 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

36 Fragments of Midnight (18 Settembre - 14,99 euro)

Burly Man at Sea (20 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

Factotum 90 (21 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

Mary Skelter Nightmares (18 Settembre - 29,99 euro)

Cosa ne pensate delle nvoità della settimana per le piattaforme Sony? Nei prossimi giorni saranno inoltre online i nuovi sconti e l'Offerta della Settimana, vi aggiorneremo non appena saranno disponibili su PlayStation Store.