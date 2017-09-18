Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Undertale con Matteo Corradini Oggi alle ore 18:00

Matteo Corradini di The Pills gioca in diretta con Undertale

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. Marvel vs Capcom Infinite e Project CARS 2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite e Project CARS 2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

di
Video FIFA 18 VIDEOFIFA 18
Video DOOM VIDEODOOM
Video Destiny 2 VIDEODestiny 2
Video Xenoblade Chronicles 2 VIDEOXenoblade Chronicles 2
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni settimana, il lunedì è il giorno dedicato alle novità del PlayStation Store: una settimana incredibilmente ricca, che vedrà l'arrivo di titoli come Project CARS 2, Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + e Mary Skelter Nightmares. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PS Vita e PS3.

Novità PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4 arrivano Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, Project CARS 2 e l'edizione retail di Minecraft Story Mode Stagione 2, oltre a Raiders of the Broken Planet.

  • The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + (18 Settembre - 29,99 euro)
  • Blackguards 2 (19 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
  • Burly Man at Sea (20 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
  • Caveman Warriors (22 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
  • The Coma Recut (22 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
  • LEGO Ninjago Il Film Il Videogioco (22 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Già disponibile - 59,99 euro) (Già Disponibile - 39,99 euro)
  • Minecraft Story Mode Stagione 2 Disc Pass (Già Disponibile - 39,99 euro)
  • Project CARS 2 (21 Settembre - 69,99 euro)
  • Raiders on the Broken Planet (22 Settembre - Free To Play)

Novità PlayStation VR

  • End Space (20 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
  • The Solus Project (20 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • 36 Fragments of Midnight (18 Settembre - 14,99 euro)
  • Burly Man at Sea (20 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
  • Factotum 90 (21 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
  • Mary Skelter Nightmares (18 Settembre - 29,99 euro)

Cosa ne pensate delle nvoità della settimana per le piattaforme Sony? Nei prossimi giorni saranno inoltre online i nuovi sconti e l'Offerta della Settimana, vi aggiorneremo non appena saranno disponibili su PlayStation Store.

Quanto è interessante?
4
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Divinity Original Sin 2 ha venduto 500.000 copie nei primi quattro giorni
  2. FIFA 18 Miglior Prezzo: sconti, promozioni e offerte per risparmiare

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store

Contenuti più Letti