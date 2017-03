ME Andromeda: la prossima patch potrebbe permettere di cambiare i font dei testi

@sloatjm Not sure yet, but this has come up often enough that it's on our list to look into. — Ian S. Frazier (@tibermoon) 30 marzo 2017

@A7xander I think I know what's happening here, and if so, it's already fixed in our next patch. But we're investigating now just in case. — Ian S. Frazier (@tibermoon) 29 marzo 2017

@MelThornAuthor Agreed. Tuning changes for that are coming in an upcoming patch. — Ian S. Frazier (@tibermoon) 29 marzo 2017