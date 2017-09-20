Microsoft pubblica la lista completa dei titoli ottimizzati per Xbox One X

Nella giornata di ieri, vi abbiamo riportato comesarà il primo titolo a ricevere sulla copertina il logo Xbox One X Enhanced, destinato a tutti quei giochi che saranno ottimizzati per la nuova console mid-gen di

Nemmeno 24 ore dopo, il colosso di Redmond ha pubblicato la lista completa dei suddetti videogiochi in un articolo intitolato "Cerca il logo" che vi riportiamo di seguito:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

Ark Survival Evolved

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Origins

Astroneer

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

CODE VEIN

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders III

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DRAGON BALL FighterZ

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA Sports FIFA 18

EA Sports Madden NFL 18

Elex

Elite: Dangerous

Everspace

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic World Evolution

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

2K Games

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Project CARS 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Sim

ReCore

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

RiME

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Roblox

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

Smite

Sonic Forces

Star Wars Battlefront II

State of Decay 2

Steep

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky's Tale

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon

Un elenco piuttosto sostanzioso che comprende titoli pubblicati in passato, di recente uscita e in via di sviluppo, destinato ad arricchirsi con il passare del tempo. Xbox One X sarà disponibile il 7 novembre 2017, e recentemente è possibile preordinare la console anche presso Amazon Italia.