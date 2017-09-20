Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Undertale con Matteo Corradini Oggi alle ore 21:00

Matteo Corradini di The Pills gioca in diretta con Undertale

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox One X
  3. Notizie
  4. Microsoft pubblica la lista completa dei titoli ottimizzati per Xbox One X

Microsoft pubblica la lista completa dei titoli ottimizzati per Xbox One X

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nella giornata di ieri, vi abbiamo riportato come WRC 7 sarà il primo titolo a ricevere sulla copertina il logo Xbox One X Enhanced, destinato a tutti quei giochi che saranno ottimizzati per la nuova console mid-gen di Microsoft.

Nemmeno 24 ore dopo, il colosso di Redmond ha pubblicato la lista completa dei suddetti videogiochi in un articolo intitolato "Cerca il logo" che vi riportiamo di seguito:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Anthem
  • Ark Survival Evolved
  • Ashen
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Astroneer
  • Battlerite
  • Below
  • Black Desert
  • Brawlout
  • Chess Ultra
  • CODE VEIN
  • Conan Exiles
  • Crackdown 3
  • Danger Zone
  • Dark and Light
  • Darksiders III
  • Dead Rising 4
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
  • Dishonored
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • EA Sports FIFA 18
  • EA Sports Madden NFL 18
  • Elex
  • Elite: Dangerous
  • Everspace
  • F1 2017
  • Fable Fortune
  • Fallout 4
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Firewatch
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gravel
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hitman
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Injustice 2
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Killer Instinct
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Mafia III
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • METAL GEAR SURVIVE
  • Metro: Exodus
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Minecraft
  • Minion Masters
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • 2K Games
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisp
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile
  • PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Portal Knights
  • Project CARS 2
  • Quantum Break
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Railway Empire
  • Real Farm Sim
  • ReCore
  • RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
  • RiME
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Roblox
  • Robocraft Infinity
  • Rocket League
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Slime Rancher
  • Smite
  • Sonic Forces
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • State of Decay 2
  • Steep
  • Strange Brigade
  • Super Lucky's Tale
  • SUPERHOT
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Crew 2
  • The Darwin Project
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last Night
  • The Long Dark
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • Train Sim World
  • TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
  • We Happy Few
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • World of Tanks
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Zoo Tycoon

Un elenco piuttosto sostanzioso che comprende titoli pubblicati in passato, di recente uscita e in via di sviluppo, destinato ad arricchirsi con il passare del tempo. Xbox One X sarà disponibile il 7 novembre 2017, e recentemente è possibile preordinare la console anche presso Amazon Italia.

FONTE: xbox.com
Quanto è interessante?
0
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox One X

  1. Finanziata con successo la campagna Kickstarter di Okinawa Rush
  2. PUBG si aggiorna rendendo più difficile effettuare il crouch-jumping

Xbox One X

Xbox One X

Contenuti più Letti