Microsoft pubblica la lista completa dei titoli ottimizzati per Xbox One X

Nemmeno 24 ore dopo, il colosso di Redmond ha pubblicato la lista completa dei suddetti videogiochi in un articolo intitolato "Cerca il logo" che vi riportiamo di seguito:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- Ark Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- CODE VEIN
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA Sports FIFA 18
- EA Sports Madden NFL 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- 2K Games
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Project CARS 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Sim
- ReCore
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RiME
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky's Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon
Un elenco piuttosto sostanzioso che comprende titoli pubblicati in passato, di recente uscita e in via di sviluppo, destinato ad arricchirsi con il passare del tempo. Xbox One X sarà disponibile il 7 novembre 2017, e recentemente è possibile preordinare la console anche presso Amazon Italia.
FONTE: xbox.com
