MLB The Show 17, Snake Pass e Skyforge arrivano sul PlayStation Store

PlayStation 4
A partire da oggi (martedì 28 marzo) i giocatori potranno scaricare giochi come Anoxemia, MLB The Show 17, Skyforge (Early Access), la demo giocabile di Mafia III, APB Reloaded e Punch Club.
- MLB The Show 17 - 28 marzo
- MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition - 28 marzo
- MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition - 28 marzo
- Anoxemia - 28 marzo
- Baila Latino - 28 marzo
- Fated: The Silent Oath - 28 marzo
- Nightmares from the Deep 2 The Siren’s Call - 28 marzo
- R.B.I. Baseball 17- 28 marzo
- Rain World - 28 marzo
- Skyforge Early Adopter Pack - 28 marzo
- Skyforge Extended Early Adopter Pack Rage of the Berserker - 28 marzo
- Skyforge Ultimate Early Adopter Pack Wrath of the Gods - 28 marzo
- Mafia III Demo - 28 marzo
- Korix - 28 marzo
- Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 - 28 marzo
- Snake Pass - 29 marzo
- The Inner World - 29 marzo
- Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle - 29 marzo
- We Are The Dwarves - 29 marzo
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - 29 marzo
- APB Reloaded - 29 marzo
- The Pure Bundl - 29 marzo
- Punch Club - 29 marzo
- Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass - 28 marzo
- Dark Souls III The Ringed City - 28 marzo
- Mafia III Corri, Dolcezza! - 28 marzo
- Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladio - 28 marzo
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier Episodio 3 - 28 marzo
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Peruvian Connection Pack - 28 marzo
Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di numerosi DLC come Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladio, Dark Souls III The Ringed City e il Peruvian Connection Pack per Ghost Recon Wildlands.