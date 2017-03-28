MLB The Show 17, Snake Pass e Skyforge arrivano sul PlayStation Store

Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità per PlayStation 4, tra cui MLB The Show 17, Snake Pass, Skyforge, la demo di Mafia III e Punch Club. Di seguito, la lista completa dei nuovi contenuti.

PlayStation 4
A partire da oggi (martedì 28 marzo) i giocatori potranno scaricare giochi come Anoxemia, MLB The Show 17, Skyforge (Early Access), la demo giocabile di Mafia III, APB Reloaded e Punch Club.

  • MLB The Show 17 - 28 marzo
  • MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition - 28 marzo
  • MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition - 28 marzo
  • Anoxemia - 28 marzo
  • Baila Latino - 28 marzo
  • Fated: The Silent Oath - 28 marzo
  • Nightmares from the Deep 2 The Siren’s Call - 28 marzo
  • R.B.I. Baseball 17- 28 marzo
  • Rain World - 28 marzo
  • Skyforge Early Adopter Pack - 28 marzo
  • Skyforge Extended Early Adopter Pack Rage of the Berserker - 28 marzo
  • Skyforge Ultimate Early Adopter Pack Wrath of the Gods - 28 marzo
  • Mafia III Demo - 28 marzo
  • Korix - 28 marzo
  • Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 - 28 marzo
  • Snake Pass - 29 marzo
  • The Inner World - 29 marzo
  • Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle - 29 marzo
  • We Are The Dwarves - 29 marzo
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - 29 marzo
  • APB Reloaded - 29 marzo
  • The Pure Bundl - 29 marzo
  • Punch Club - 29 marzo
  • Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass - 28 marzo
  • Dark Souls III The Ringed City - 28 marzo
  • Mafia III Corri, Dolcezza! - 28 marzo
  • Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladio - 28 marzo
  • The Walking Dead A New Frontier Episodio 3 - 28 marzo
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands Peruvian Connection Pack - 28 marzo

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di numerosi DLC come Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladio, Dark Souls III The Ringed City e il Peruvian Connection Pack per Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

