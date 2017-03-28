MLB The Show 17, Snake Pass e Skyforge arrivano sul PlayStation Store

Anche questa settimana, ilsi aggiorna con tante novità per PlayStation 4, tra cui, Snake Pass, Skyforge, la demo di Mafia III e Punch Club. Di seguito, la lista completa dei nuovi contenuti.

PlayStation 4

A partire da oggi (martedì 28 marzo) i giocatori potranno scaricare giochi come Anoxemia, MLB The Show 17, Skyforge (Early Access), la demo giocabile di Mafia III, APB Reloaded e Punch Club.

MLB The Show 17 - 28 marzo

MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition - 28 marzo

MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition - 28 marzo

Anoxemia - 28 marzo

Baila Latino - 28 marzo

Fated: The Silent Oath - 28 marzo

Nightmares from the Deep 2 The Siren’s Call - 28 marzo

R.B.I. Baseball 17- 28 marzo

Rain World - 28 marzo

Skyforge Early Adopter Pack - 28 marzo

Skyforge Extended Early Adopter Pack Rage of the Berserker - 28 marzo

Skyforge Ultimate Early Adopter Pack Wrath of the Gods - 28 marzo

Mafia III Demo - 28 marzo

Korix - 28 marzo

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 - 28 marzo

Snake Pass - 29 marzo

The Inner World - 29 marzo

Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle - 29 marzo

We Are The Dwarves - 29 marzo

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - 29 marzo

APB Reloaded - 29 marzo

The Pure Bundl - 29 marzo

Punch Club - 29 marzo

Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass - 28 marzo

Dark Souls III The Ringed City - 28 marzo

Mafia III Corri, Dolcezza! - 28 marzo

Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladio - 28 marzo

The Walking Dead A New Frontier Episodio 3 - 28 marzo

Ghost Recon Wildlands Peruvian Connection Pack - 28 marzo

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di numerosi DLC come Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladio, Dark Souls III The Ringed City e il Peruvian Connection Pack per Ghost Recon Wildlands.