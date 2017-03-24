Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom in edizione retail per Switch? Basta un like

Se siete interessati, vi basterà quindi "spolliciare" questo Tweet, nel momento in cui scriviamo i like sono oltre 10,000 e continuano a crescere vistosamente minuto dopo minuto. Ricordiamo che Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom uscirà nel corso del 2017 su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Windows e Switch, la data di lancio non è ancora stata resa nota.
Vi piacerebbe vedere Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom per Switch in formato retail anzichè solo digitale? Il publisher FDG chiede ai giocatori di mettere like su Twitter per valutare l'interesse per una possibile edizione scatolata del gioco.
Monster Boy on Cartridge? Vote for a physical release on #Switch Hit 'LIKE' to vote! #MonsterBoyGame #WonderBoy #Nintendoswitch pic.twitter.com/E6XhJJ0bGN— FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) 23 marzo 2017
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Disponibile per
- Pc
- PS4
- Switch
- Genere: Platform
- Sviluppatore: The Game Atelier
- Publisher: FDG Entertainment
- Lingua: Non Disponibile
