Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom in edizione retail per Switch? Basta un like

Vi piacerebbe vedereper Switch in formato retail anzichè solo digitale? Il publisherchiede ai giocatori di mettere like su Twitter per valutare l'interesse per una possibile edizione scatolata del gioco.

Se siete interessati, vi basterà quindi "spolliciare" questo Tweet, nel momento in cui scriviamo i like sono oltre 10,000 e continuano a crescere vistosamente minuto dopo minuto. Ricordiamo che Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom uscirà nel corso del 2017 su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Windows e Switch, la data di lancio non è ancora stata resa nota.