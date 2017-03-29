Monster Hunter XX ancora in testa alla classifica di vendite in Giappone

Di seguito, ecco la classifica di vendite dei videogiochi (tra parentesi, le copie vendute in totale):
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 280,293 (1,128,760)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 39,103 (302,080)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,647 (137,384)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 17,349 (133,768)
- [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 12,559 (181,944)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 9,956 (3,221,001)
- [PSV] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 9,665 (48,318)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 9,216 (88,147)
- [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 8,847 (278,156)
- [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,796 (81,188)
- [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 03/15/17) – 7,529 (61,276)
- [PS4] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 7,287 (39,302)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 6,952 (57,708)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 6,801 (1,002,323)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 5,295 (308,854)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I•II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix, 03/03/17) – 4,544 (41,419)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 4,425 (694,376)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 4,353 (182,957)
- [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,227 (1,130,619)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,136 (150,355)
Stando a quanto riportato, Monster Hunter XX ha superato il totale di un milione di copie vendute in totale, piazzandosi al primo posto. Inoltre, riportiamo di seguito la classifica delle vendite hardware in Giappone (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):
- Switch – 78,441 (49,913)
- New 3DS LL – 29,771 (33,352)
- PlayStation 4 – 25,472 (28,805)
- PlayStation Vita – 7,574 (8,004)
- 2DS – 6,722 (6,131)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,261 (5,823)
- PlayStation 3 – 2,930 (2,212)
- New 3DS – 2,866 (2,796)
- Wii U – 411 (368)
- Xbox One – 115 (135)
Com'è possibile vedere dai dati, sembra che Nintendo Switch stia continuando a riscuotere una buona accoglienza nel paese del Sol Levante. La console ha infatti venduto quasi 80.000 unità in questa settimana, posizionandosi in testa alla classifica.