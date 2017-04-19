Monster Hunter XX ancora al vertice della classifica software giapponese

Anche questa settimana, Monster Hunterr XX occupa la prima posizione della classifica software giapponese, con 43,941 unità vendute, seguito da The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Nintendo Switch e Mario Sports Superstars.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

In top ten trovano spazio anche 1-2-Switch, NieR Automata, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Horizon Zero Dawn, Pokemon Sole e Luna e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Wii U.

[3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 43,941 (1,366,093) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 20,888 (375,291) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 10,698 (61,879) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,048 (176,368) [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 6,265 (300,959) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 6,022 (159,430) [PS4] LEGO Worlds (Warner Bros., 04/06/17) – 5,157 (16,735) [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 4,983 (201,643) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,773 (3,241,599) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,740 (100,546) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 4,325 (1,019,434) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,556 (102,281) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 3,508 (70,124) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (Konami the Best) (Konami, 04/13/17) – 3,381 [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,328 (321,342) [PS4] Warriors All-Stars (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 3,117 (52,062) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,035 (162,184) [PSV] Rep Kiss (Limited Edition Included) (Entergram, 04/13/17) – 2,918 [3DS] Yokai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 2,802 (704,683) [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 2,678 (1,140,680)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Nintendo Switch – 45,673 (41,193) New 3DS XL – 18,115 (19,533) PlayStation 4 – 17,067 (18,022) PlayStation Vita – 5,592 (5,987) PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,855 (6,490) Nintendo 2DS – 4,475 (4,629) New Nintendo 3DS – 1,234 (1,523) PlayStation 3 – 432 (704) Wii U – 271 (358) Xbox One – 142 (132)

Sul fronte hardware, crescono leggermente le vendite di Nintendo Switch, che durante la scorsa settimana ha piazzato 45.673 pezzi rispetto ai 41,193 dei sette giorni precedenti. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 142 pezzi venduti.