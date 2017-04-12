Monster Hunter XX continua a dominare la classifica software giapponese

Anche questa settimana,dioccupa la prima posizione della classifica software giapponese, con 65.672 pezzi venduti, seguito da

Classlfica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

Da segnalare l'entrata in top ten di LEGO Worlds, il gioco debutta in quinta posizione con 11.578 copie, tra le altre novità citiamo Kawaii Pet to Kurasou! Wan-nyan & Mini Mini Animal per Nintendo 3DS, che apre con 3,631 unità.

[3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 65,672 (1,322,152) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 23,016 (354,404) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 18,765 (51,181) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,418 (166,319) [PS4] LEGO Worlds (Warner Bros., 04/06/17) – 11,578 [PS4] Warriors All-Stars (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 8,577 (48,946) [PS4] Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 7,907 (153,408) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 6,972 (3,236,826) [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 6,593 (294,694) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,487 (95,806) [PS4] Blue Reflection Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions – 6,100 (40,691) [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 6,018 (196,661) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 5,717 (1,015,110) [PSV] Warriors All-Stars (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 4,527 (22,393) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 4,233 (66,617) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 4,218 (98,725) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 4,094 (318,014) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,017 (159,150) [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 4,014 (313,703) [3DS] Kawaii Pet to Kurasou! Wan-nyan & Mini Mini Animal (Nihon Colombia, 04/06/17) – 3,631

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 41,193 (45,509) New Nintendo 3DS XL – 19,533 (25,719) PlayStation 4 – 18,022 (25,006) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,490 (5,051) PlayStation Vita – 5,987 (7,780) Nintendo 2DS – 4,629 (6,240) New Nintendo 3DS – 1,523 (1,995) PlayStation 3 – 704 (1,724) Wii U – 358 (449) Xbox One – 132 (187)

Sul versante hardware, Nintendo Switch occupa la prima posizione della top ten con 41.193 unità vendute, in leggero calo rispetto alla settimana scorsa. Fanalino di cosa per Xbox One con 132 pezzi.