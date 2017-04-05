Monster Hunter XX domina ancora la classifica giapponese

Per la precisione, il gioco ha ormai superato la quota di 1.25 milioni di copie vendute, mentre debutta al secondo posto Musou Stars, con oltre 40.000 copie vendute. Di seguito, riportiamo la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone (tra parentesi, le vendite totali):
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 127,721 (1,256,480)
- [PS4] Musou Stars (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 40,368 (New)
- [PS4] Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 34,592 (New)
- [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 32,416 (New)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 29,307 (331,387)
- [PSV] Musou Stars (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 17,866 (New)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 16,517 (153,901)
- [PSV] Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/17) – 13,850 (New)
- [PSV] Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss (5pb., 03/30/17) – 11,762 (New)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 11,733 (145,501)
- [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 9,945 (288,101)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 8,853 (3,229,854)
- [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 8,698 (190,642)
- [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,131 (89,319)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 7,070 (1,009,393)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 6,360 (94,507)
- [PS4] Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss (5pb., 03/30/17) – 6,331 (New)
- [PSV] Chaos;Child: Love Chu Chu!! (5pb., 03/30/17) – 6,240 (New)
- [PSV] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 5,402 (53,720)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 5,066 (313,920)
Di seguito, invece, elenchiamo la classifica delle console (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):
- Switch – 45,509 (78,441)
- New 3DS LL – 25,719 (29,771)
- PlayStation 4 – 25,006 (25,472)
- PlayStation Vita – 7,780 (7,574)
- 2DS – 6,240 (6,722)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,051 (5,261)
- New 3DS – 1,995 (2,866)
- PlayStation 3 – 1,724 (2,930)
- Wii U – 449 (411)
- Xbox One – 187 (115)
Come possiamo vedere da questi dati, anche questa settimana Nintendo Switch si rivela la console più acquistata da parte del pubblico nipponico, con oltre 45.000 unità vendute.