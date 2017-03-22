Monster Hunter XX è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

Di seguito, ecco riportata la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone (tra parentesi, le vendite totali):
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 848,467 (New)
- [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 03/15/17) – 53,747 (New)
- [PSV] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 38,653 (New)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 32,115 (262,977)
- [PS4] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 32,016 (New)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 26,628 (116,419)
- [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 18,096 (169,385)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 16,161 (78,931)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 15,456 (115,737)
- [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 12,242 (269,310)
- [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,308 (73,392)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 10,128 (3,211,045)
- [PS4] YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World (Limited Edition Included) (5pb., 03/15/17) – 9,629 (New)
- [3DS] Future Card Buddy Fight: Mezase! Buddy Champion! (FuRyu, 03/15/17) – 9,349 (New)
- [PSV] YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World (Limited Edition Included) (5pb., 03/15/17) – 8,858 (New)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 6,012 (303,506)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 5,751 (178,604)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 5,646 (995,522)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 5,583 (50,756)
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 4,680 (126,486)
A seguire, invece, riportiamo la classifica delle console più vendute nel mercato nipponico durante il periodo sopra indicato (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):
- Switch – 49,913 (61,998)
- New 3DS LL – 33,352 (18,360)
- PlayStation 4 – 28,805 (28,902)
- PlayStation Vita – 8,004 (8,398)
- 2DS – 6,131 (4,094)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,823 (6,398)
- New 3DS – 2,796 (1,227)
- PlayStation 3 – 2,212 (639)
- Wii U – 368 (430)
- Xbox One – 135 (117)