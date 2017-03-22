  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Monster Hunter XX
  3. Notizie
  4. Monster Hunter XX è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

Monster Hunter XX è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana Media Create ha pubblicato i dati relativi ai videogame e alle console più venduti in Giappone, nel periodo che va dal 13 al 19 marzo. Come possiamo notare dalla classifica, il pubblico nipponico ha accolto molto calorosamente Monster Hunter XX, che debutta al primo posto con poco meno di 850.000 copie vendute.

Di seguito, ecco riportata la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone (tra parentesi, le vendite totali):

  1. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 848,467 (New)
  2. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 03/15/17) – 53,747 (New)
  3. [PSV] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 38,653 (New)
  4. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 32,115 (262,977)
  5. [PS4] Accel World VS. Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 03/15/17) – 32,016 (New)
  6. [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 26,628 (116,419)
  7. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 18,096 (169,385)
  8. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 16,161 (78,931)
  9. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 15,456 (115,737)
  10. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 12,242 (269,310)
  11. [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,308 (73,392)
  12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 10,128 (3,211,045)
  13. [PS4] YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World (Limited Edition Included) (5pb., 03/15/17) – 9,629 (New)
  14. [3DS] Future Card Buddy Fight: Mezase! Buddy Champion! (FuRyu, 03/15/17) – 9,349 (New)
  15. [PSV] YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World (Limited Edition Included) (5pb., 03/15/17) – 8,858 (New)
  16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 6,012 (303,506)
  17. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 5,751 (178,604)
  18. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 5,646 (995,522)
  19. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 5,583 (50,756)
  20. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 4,680 (126,486)

A seguire, invece, riportiamo la classifica delle console più vendute nel mercato nipponico durante il periodo sopra indicato (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

  • Switch – 49,913 (61,998)
  • New 3DS LL – 33,352 (18,360)
  • PlayStation 4 – 28,805 (28,902)
  • PlayStation Vita – 8,004 (8,398)
  • 2DS – 6,131 (4,094)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,823 (6,398)
  • New 3DS – 2,796 (1,227)
  • PlayStation 3 – 2,212 (639)
  • Wii U – 368 (430)
  • Xbox One – 135 (117)

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter XX

  1. Quake Champions: l'arena Burial Chamber si mostra in un trailer
  2. PS Store: al via l'iniziativa "Solo su PlayStation" con sconti fino al 55%
Monster Hunter XX

Monster Hunter XX

    Disponibile per
  • 3DS
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Monster Hunter XX?

47%

Basse aspettative
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti