Monster Hunter XX per Switch in testa alla classifica giapponese della settimana

Software (tra parentesi i dati di vendita totali)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17)– 84,277 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 54,443 (1,004,180)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 30,146 (1,671,067)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 22,600 (1,314,402)
- [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (Compile Heart, 08/24/17) – 15,775 (New)
- [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 14,764 (137,972)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,731 (660,214)
- [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 8,255 (New)
- [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 8,066 (New)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,495 (209,217)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,131 (571,163)
- [NSW] One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 08/24/17) – 4,652 (New)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 08/17/17) – 4,303 (18,356)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,235 (228,402)
- [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix, 08/10/17) – 4,034 (26,499)
- [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 3,984 (89,431)
- [PSV] The Lost Child (Kadokawa Games, 08/24/17) – 3,658 (New)
- [PS4] The Lost Child (Kadokawa Games, 08/24/17) – 3,441 (New)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,233 (3,317,852)
- [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 3,226 (123,937)
Hardware (tra parentesi i dati relativi alla settimana precedente)
- Switch – 69,654 (22,277)
- PlayStation 4 – 20,433 (28,779)
- New 3DS LL – 11,470 (16,083)
- New 2DS LL – 11,173 (14,939)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,225 (5,909)
- PlayStation Vita – 4,080 (5,177)
- 2DS – 2,137 (2,999)
- New 3DS – 430 (575)
- Wii U – 117 (151)
- PlayStation 3 – 83 (110)
- Xbox One – 63 (100)
Come potete notare, grazie al lancio di Monster Hunter XX, Switch è tornata in cima alla classifica hardware superando PlayStation 4.
