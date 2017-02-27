Horizon Zero Dawn Oggi alle ore 17:00

Most Wanted di Famitsu: Dragon Quest 11 è il gioco più atteso

Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu: al primo posto troviamo Dragon Quest XI seguito da Monster Hunter XX, da segnalare però come The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Switch sia salito in quinta posizione rispetto alla settimana precedente.

Di seguito, la top 30 completa relativa alla settimana che va dal 2 all'8 febbraio:

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 949 voti
2. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 702 voti
3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII – 676 voti
4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 594 voti
5. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 490 voti
6. [PS4] Musou Stars – 360 voti
7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 342voti
8. [SWI] Splatoon 2 – 262 voti
9. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 249 voti
10. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 236 voti
11. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 210 voti
12. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 209 voti
13. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 207 voti
14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 206 voti
15. [3DS] The Snack World – 204 voti
16. [SWI] Super Mario Odyssey – 201 voti
17. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 200 voti
18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 197 voti
19. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 177 voti
20. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti
21. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 159 voti
22. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 142 voti
23. [SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 138 voti
24. [3DS] Pikmin – 116 voti
25. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 106 voti
26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 105 voti
27. [PS4] Ys VIII – 102 voti
28. [3DS] Lady Layton – 99 voti
29. [SWI] Dragon Quest XI – 97 voti
30. [SWI] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 90 voti

In classifica fanno la loro comparsa anche Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 e Fire Emblem Echoes.

