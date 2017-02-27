Most Wanted di Famitsu: Dragon Quest 11 è il gioco più atteso

Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu: al primo posto troviamoseguito da, da segnalare però comeper Switch sia salito in quinta posizione rispetto alla settimana precedente.

Di seguito, la top 30 completa relativa alla settimana che va dal 2 all'8 febbraio:

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 949 voti

2. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 702 voti

3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII – 676 voti

4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 594 voti

5. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 490 voti

6. [PS4] Musou Stars – 360 voti

7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 342voti

8. [SWI] Splatoon 2 – 262 voti

9. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 249 voti

10. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 236 voti

11. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 210 voti

12. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 209 voti

13. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 207 voti

14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 206 voti

15. [3DS] The Snack World – 204 voti

16. [SWI] Super Mario Odyssey – 201 voti

17. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 200 voti

18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 197 voti

19. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 177 voti

20. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti

21. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 159 voti

22. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 142 voti

23. [SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 138 voti

24. [3DS] Pikmin – 116 voti

25. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 106 voti

26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 105 voti

27. [PS4] Ys VIII – 102 voti

28. [3DS] Lady Layton – 99 voti

29. [SWI] Dragon Quest XI – 97 voti

30. [SWI] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 90 voti

In classifica fanno la loro comparsa anche Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 e Fire Emblem Echoes.