Most Wanted di Famitsu: Dragon Quest 11 è il gioco più atteso

Di seguito, la top 30 completa relativa alla settimana che va dal 2 all'8 febbraio:
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 949 voti
2. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 702 voti
3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII – 676 voti
4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 594 voti
5. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 490 voti
6. [PS4] Musou Stars – 360 voti
7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 342voti
8. [SWI] Splatoon 2 – 262 voti
9. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 249 voti
10. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 236 voti
11. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 210 voti
12. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 209 voti
13. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 207 voti
14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 206 voti
15. [3DS] The Snack World – 204 voti
16. [SWI] Super Mario Odyssey – 201 voti
17. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 200 voti
18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 197 voti
19. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 177 voti
20. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti
21. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 159 voti
22. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 142 voti
23. [SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 138 voti
24. [3DS] Pikmin – 116 voti
25. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 106 voti
26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 105 voti
27. [PS4] Ys VIII – 102 voti
28. [3DS] Lady Layton – 99 voti
29. [SWI] Dragon Quest XI – 97 voti
30. [SWI] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 90 voti
In classifica fanno la loro comparsa anche Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 e Fire Emblem Echoes.