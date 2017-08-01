Logo Everyeye.it

NBA 2K17, Tekken 7 e Forza Horizon 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Major Nelson ha annunciato i titoli protagonisti delle offerte Deals with Gold di questa settimana. Da oggi e fino all'8 agosto sarà possibile acquistare una selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 a prezzi ridotti, con scinto fino al 60%.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Aaero Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth Add-On 100% (Gratis)
  • Butcher Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Inside & Limbo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Narcosis Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 40% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 75,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Sky Force Anniversary Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack Add-On 60% DWG
  • SteamWorld Dig Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion Add-On 75% DWG
  • Steel Rain X Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • The Assembly Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Zenith Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Blackhole Complete Edition Pre-Order 20% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tekken 7 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Pack 30% (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Fallen Ghost Add-On 20% (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion 30% (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad 30% (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Peruvian Connection Pack 30% (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road 20% (anche abbonati Silver)

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Alien Rage Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Tekken 6 Games On Demand 67% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Dogfight 1942 Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Enemy Front Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • NBA 2K17 Games On Demand 67% DWG

Da segnalare in particolare la promozione su Dragon's Teeth, espansione di Battlefield 4 scaricabile gratuitamente da Xbox Store.

