NBA 2K18 e Metroid: Samus Returns tra le novità del Nintendo e-Shop

Come ogni settimana, il Nintendo e-Shop si aggiorna con tante novità per i possessori di console Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra le più rilevanti, troviamo gli arrivi disu Switch, ma anche l'atteso debutto disu 3DS.

Di seguito, trovate la lista integrale delle novità del Nintendo e-Shop.

Switch

NBA 2K18 (2K Games, €66.99/ £54.99)

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition (2K Games, €99.99 / £84.99)

NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition (2K Games, €149.99 / £119.99)

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft, €39.99 / £29.99)

Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios, €8.99 / £7.99)

Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury, €14.99 / £13.49)

PAN-PAN (CIRCLE Entertainment, €5.00 / £4.99)

Semispheres (Vivid Helix, €9.99 / £8.99)

Robonauts (QubicGames, €13.49 / £12.14 fino al 29 settembre, dopo €14.99 / £13.49)

Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit, €9.99 / £9.99)

36 Fragments of Midnight

Spinmaster (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)

[DLC] LEGO Worlds: Classic Space Pack (Warner Bros., €3.99 / £3.29)

[Demo] Project Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, gratis)

3DS

Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo, €44.99 / £39.99)

[Demo] Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (Atlus, gratis)

[Pre-Order] Pokémon Oro e Argento (Nintendo, €9.99 / £8.99)

Per quanto riguarda Nintendo Wii U, infine, abbiamo unicamente gli arrivi dei DLC dedicati a LEGO Dimensions: Powerpuff Girls Team Pack, Beetlejuice Fun Pack, e Teen Titans Go! Team Pack, tutti scaricabili gratuitamente. Sicuramente una settimana importante per i possessori di console Nintendo: cosa ne pensate di queste noività?