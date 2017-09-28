Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Dishonored: Morte dell'Esterno Adesso online

Giochiamo in diretta con lo spin-off della serie Bethesda!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. NBA 2K18
  3. Notizie
  4. NBA2K 18 in testa alle classifiche software di Nuova Zelanda e Australia

NBA2K 18 in testa alle classifiche software di Nuova Zelanda e Australia

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
NBA 2K18 continua a spopolare in Nuova Zelanda e Australia, aggiudicandosi il titolo di gioco più venduto su ogni piattaforma disponibile. Il cestistico di 2K, nella settimana terminata il 24 settembre, è riuscito a superare la concorrenza di Destiny 2, piazzatosi al secondo posto.

Altra new entry di nota è Project Cars 2 - terza posizione -, mentre Pokkén Tournament DX, fresco di pubblicazione, riesce a piazzarsi nelle prime dieci posizioni. Di seguito vi proponiamo le classifiche dei giochi più venduti delle due regioni:

Australia

  1. NBA 2K18
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Project Cars 2
  4. Pokken Tournament DX
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  7. Rainbow Six Siege
  8. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  9. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  10. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Nuova Zelanda

  1. NBA 2K18
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Project Cars 2
  4. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  5. Pokken Tournament DX
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Battlefield 1
  10. EA Sports UFC 2

NBA 2K18 è già disponibile su PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch.

FONTE: gamespot
Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per NBA 2K18

  1. Il director di Devil May Cry si scusa per la mancanza di annunci al TGS 2017
  2. Sociable Soccer arriva su Steam il 12 ottobre in Accesso Anticipato

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K18
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 15/09/2017
  • PS4 : 15/09/2017
  • Xbox One : 15/09/2017
  • Genere: Simulazione Sportiva
  • Sviluppatore: Visual Concepts
  • Publisher: 2K Games
  • Pegi: 7+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • +

che voto dai a NBA 2K18?

7.4

media su 26 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti