NBA2K 18 in testa alle classifiche software di Nuova Zelanda e Australia

Altra new entry di nota è Project Cars 2 - terza posizione -, mentre Pokkén Tournament DX, fresco di pubblicazione, riesce a piazzarsi nelle prime dieci posizioni. Di seguito vi proponiamo le classifiche dei giochi più venduti delle due regioni:
Australia
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Nuova Zelanda
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- EA Sports UFC 2
NBA 2K18 è già disponibile su PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch.
FONTE: gamespot
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti