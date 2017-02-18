Nel corso del 2017 NIS America pubblicherà in Occidente 19 titoli giapponesi

Durante un evento stampa tenutosi nelle scorse ore in quel di San Francisco,ha annunciato che nel 2017 saranno pubblicati in Occidente ben 19 giochi giapponesi, completamente localizzati in inglese.

Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo con le piattaforme di riferimento:

God Wars: Future Past (PS4, Vita)

Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita)

Touhou Double Focus (PS4, Vita)

Touhou Kuboto V: Burst Battle (PS4, Vita, PlayStation VR)

Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4)

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Dispair Girls (PS4)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita)

Tokyo Tattoo Girls (Vita, Windows)

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy (Windows)

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy (Windows)

Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! (PS4, Vita, Windows)

Birthdays the Beginning (PS4, Windows)

A Rose in the Twilight (Vita, Windows)

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Windows)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PS4, Vita, Windows)

The Silver Case (PS4)

Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS)

RPG Maker Fes (Nintendo 3DS)

Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)

Quali sono i titoli della lista che attendete di più?