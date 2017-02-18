Nel corso del 2017 NIS America pubblicherà in Occidente 19 titoli giapponesi

Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo con le piattaforme di riferimento:
God Wars: Future Past (PS4, Vita)
Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita)
Touhou Double Focus (PS4, Vita)
Touhou Kuboto V: Burst Battle (PS4, Vita, PlayStation VR)
Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4)
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Dispair Girls (PS4)
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita)
Tokyo Tattoo Girls (Vita, Windows)
Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy (Windows)
Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy (Windows)
Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! (PS4, Vita, Windows)
Birthdays the Beginning (PS4, Windows)
A Rose in the Twilight (Vita, Windows)
Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Windows)
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PS4, Vita, Windows)
The Silver Case (PS4)
Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS)
RPG Maker Fes (Nintendo 3DS)
Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
Quali sono i titoli della lista che attendete di più?