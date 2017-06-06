Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Neon Chrome, Dragon Age Inquisition e Typoman tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana: gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold potranno acquistare i migliori titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 a prezzi ridotti. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione.

Deals with Gold Xbox One
Tra i giochi in offerta su Xbox One trovano spazio Neon Chrome, Party Hard, Typoman, Dragon Age Inquisition e Call of Duty Infinite Warfare.

  • Baila Latino Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Ironcast Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • King Oddball Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Neon Chrome Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Party Hard Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • RevErsi Quest Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Typoman Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Beat This Bundle: Kung-Fu & Beatsplosion Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Castles Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Extreme Exorcism Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • 13,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points Add-On 10% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • 13,000 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points Add-On 10% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Launch Edition Xbox One 35% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass Add-On 20% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty IW Legacy + Destiny The Collection Xbox One 45% (anche abbonati Silver)
  • NHL 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • NHL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • For Honor 11000 Steel Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • For Honor 150000 Steel Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • For Honor 25000 Steel Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • For Honor 5000 Steel Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • For Honor 65000 Steel Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Super Bomb Rush (Pre-order discount) Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Extra Large Pack 11530 GR (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Large Pack 7285 GR(anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Medium Pack 3840 GR (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Small Pack 1700 GR (anche abbonati Silver)
  • 13,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Legacy Edition (anche abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360
Su Xbox 360 si evidenziano invece le promozioni relative ad Assassin's Creed e Call of Duty.

  • Assassin's Creed III Season Pass Add-On 67% DWG
  • Assassin's Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 67% DWG
  • Assassin's Creed III The Infamy Add-On 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche abbonati Silver)
  • Assassin's Creed III The Redemption Add-On 67% DWG
  • Assassin's Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack Add-On 67% DWG
  • Assassin's Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack Add-On 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty Classic Arcade 50% DWG
  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 60% DWG

Le offerte proposte sono valide fino a lunedì 12 giugno, tranne dove segnalato diversamente.

