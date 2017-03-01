Nier Automata debutta in cima alla classifica giapponese

Overwatch - Stagione 4 Oggi alle ore 17:00

L'Europa dovrà attendere ancora qualche giorno prima che Nier Automata arrivi nei negozi, ma in Giappone, invece, il gioco è già disponibile da una settimana, e stando ai dati riportati da Media Create riguardo ai videogiochi e alle console più venduti nel mercato nipponico, ha ottenuto una calorosa accoglienza da parte del pubblico.

Di seguito, potete trovare la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone dal 20 al 26 febbraio (tra parentesi, le vendite totali). Come potete notare, è Nier Automata a primeggiare, con poco meno di 200.000 copie vendute.

1. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 198,542 (New)
2. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 100,154 (New)
3. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 83,733 (New)
4. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo, 02/09/17) – 17,360 (118,613)
5. [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 3 Ultimate (Koei Tecmo, 02/23/17) – 13,682 (New)
6. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 13,441 (3,176,979)
7. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (NIS, 02/23/17) – 13,421 (New)
8. [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft, 02/16/17) – 13,203 (53,265)
9. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 13,093 (149,633)
10. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Grotesque Ver. included) (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 10,409 (284,490)
11. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 7,050 (976,825)
12. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Ubisoft, 02/23/17) – 6,734 (New)
13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 6,199 (283,970)
14. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 6,106 (675,260)
15. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 5,394 (92,286)
16. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Limited and Bundled Editions Included) (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 4,410 (944,806)
17. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,046 (1,114,149)
18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,024 (134,618)
19. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 2,775 (294,460)
20. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 2,575 (289,306)

Di seguito, invece, riportiamo i dati relativi alle console più vendute nel territorio nipponico (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

PlayStation 4 – 37,008 (21,204)
New 3DS LL – 15,984 (16,426 )
PlayStation Vita – 10,704 (8,284)
PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,481 (5,999)
2DS – 4,303 (4,665)
New 3DS – 1,254 (1,203)
PlayStation 3 – 505 (500)
Xbox One – 469 (76)
Wii U – 464(491)

