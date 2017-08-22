Nights of Azure 2 e Sonic Mania tra le recensioni del nuovo numero di Famitsu

Famitsu 1489 Recensioni
- Crank In (PS Vita) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
- Graceful Explosion Machine (PS4) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
- Graceful Explosion Machine (Switch) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
- Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (3DS) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
- FlatOut 4 Total Insanity (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
- Infinite Minigolf (PS4) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
- Infinite Minigolf (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
- Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (3DS) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
- Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Puzzle Adventure Blockle (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Smashbox Arena (PSVR) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
- Sonic Mania (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Sonic Mania (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Sonic Mania (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Sundered (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
- Undertale (PS4) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]
- Undertale (PS Vita) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]
Accoglienza positiva anche per Sonic Mania (32/40) e Undertale (33/40), meno calorosi invece i giudizi di Sundered, Smashbox Arena e Puzzle Adventure Blocke.
