Nights of Azure 2 e Sonic Mania tra le recensioni del nuovo numero di Famitsu

di
Il numero 1489 di Famitsu contiene le recensioni di alcuni dei titoli più attesi dai giocatori giapponesi, tra cui Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon, premiato con un voto di 31/40. Di seguito, tutti i voti dell'ultimo numero di Famitsu.

Famitsu 1489 Recensioni

  • Crank In (PS Vita) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
  • Graceful Explosion Machine (PS4) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
  • Graceful Explosion Machine (Switch) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
  • Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (3DS) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
  • FlatOut 4 Total Insanity (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
  • Infinite Minigolf (PS4) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
  • Infinite Minigolf (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
  • Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (3DS) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
  • Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Puzzle Adventure Blockle (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
  • Smashbox Arena (PSVR) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
  • Sonic Mania (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Sonic Mania (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Sonic Mania (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Sundered (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
  • Undertale (PS4) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]
  • Undertale (PS Vita) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

Accoglienza positiva anche per Sonic Mania (32/40) e Undertale (33/40), meno calorosi invece i giudizi di Sundered, Smashbox Arena e Puzzle Adventure Blocke.

Contenuti più Letti