Nintendo annuncia la line-up di lancio digitale di Switch per il Giappone

Nintendo ha annunciato oggi i giochi che saranno disponibili sull'eShop giapponese al lancio di Switch. Tra questi trovano posto anche Master Blaster Zero, New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers e Othello di Arc System Works.

Giochi fisici e digitali

  • 1-2-Switch
  • Disgaea 5 Complete
  • Dragon Quest Heroes I•II
  • I Am Setsuna
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence with Power-Up Kit
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris
  • Super Bomberman R

Giochi digitali sul Nintendo eShop

  • ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters ’98
  • ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 3
  • Blaster Master Zero
  • New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
  • Othello
  • Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together!
  • Soldam: Blooming Declaration
  • Soratobu Bunbun Baan
  • Voez
  • ACA NEOGEO Shock Troopers
  • ACA NEOGEO Waku Waku 7
  • ACA NEOGEO World Heroes Perfect

La line-up digitale europea sarà invece diversa e includerà titoli come Fast RMX, Shovel Knight Specter of Torment e Shovel Knight Treasure Trove.

