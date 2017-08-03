Nintendo eShop: arrivano Retro City Rampage DX, Strikers 1945 e Gunbarich

Logo Everyeye.it

di
Come ogni giovedì, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per 3DS, Wii U e Switch, tra cui segnaliamo l'arrivo di Retro City Rampage DX, Strikers 1945, Gunbarich, Puzzle Adventure Blockle e Aero Fighters 2. Di seguito, tutte le novità di giovedì 3 luglio 2017.

Novità Nintendo Switch

  • Slime-san (Fabraz, €11.99 / £10.00)
  • Retro City Rampage DX (Vblank Entertainment, €14.99 / £12.99)
  • Aero Fighters 2 (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • Strikers 1945 (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £5.99)
  • Gunbarich (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £5.99)
  • Puzzle Adventure Blockle (INTENSE, €6.29 / £5.99)
  • Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games, €13.09 / £11.79)

Sconti Nintendo Switch

  • I Am Setsuna (€26.79 fino al 20 agosto, anzichè €39.99)
  • Tumbleseed (€9.37 fino al 17 agosto anzichè €13.99 / £11.99)

Sconti New Nintendo 3DS

  • Double Breakout (€4.90 fino al 31 agosto anzichè €7.00)
  • Triple Breakout (€3.49 fino al 31 agosto anzichè €4.99)

Temi Nintendo 3DS

  • Hello Kitty with flowers (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Hello Kitty is really cute (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Nunzy at the seaside (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Jurassic Cubs at the seaside (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Baby Jurassic Cubs on the beach (Animundi, €1.49 / £1.39)
  • Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 8 (Animundi, €2.49 / £2.29)
  • Rose's fairytale bedroom (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Astoria's fairytale bedroom (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Meeting at LeFrog Castle (Rainbow, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Maggie and Bianca super fashion (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Bianca and Quinn (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • A super GO.ZY. Bedroom(Rainbow, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Bloom, Stella and Flora Tropical Style (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Ghost Rule (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Delusion Tax (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • 39 (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Hello, Planet (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • All I Need Are Things I Like (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • 39 Music! (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)

Novità Wii U

  • Flight of Light (Crystalline Green, €8.00 / £7.00)
  • Air Zonk (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
  • Bonk 3: Bonk's Big Adventure (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)

Tutte le novità per Wii U, 3DS e Nintendo Switch sono disponibili da oggi, giovedì 3 agosto 2017, tranne dove indicato diversamente. Gli sconti termineranno nelle date indicate tra parentesi vicino ai singoli titoli.

