Nintendo eShop: arrivano Retro City Rampage DX, Strikers 1945 e Gunbarich

Novità Nintendo Switch
- Slime-san (Fabraz, €11.99 / £10.00)
- Retro City Rampage DX (Vblank Entertainment, €14.99 / £12.99)
- Aero Fighters 2 (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
- Strikers 1945 (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £5.99)
- Gunbarich (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £5.99)
- Puzzle Adventure Blockle (INTENSE, €6.29 / £5.99)
- Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games, €13.09 / £11.79)
Sconti Nintendo Switch
- I Am Setsuna (€26.79 fino al 20 agosto, anzichè €39.99)
- Tumbleseed (€9.37 fino al 17 agosto anzichè €13.99 / £11.99)
Sconti New Nintendo 3DS
- Double Breakout (€4.90 fino al 31 agosto anzichè €7.00)
- Triple Breakout (€3.49 fino al 31 agosto anzichè €4.99)
Temi Nintendo 3DS
- Hello Kitty with flowers (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Hello Kitty is really cute (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Nunzy at the seaside (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Jurassic Cubs at the seaside (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Baby Jurassic Cubs on the beach (Animundi, €1.49 / £1.39)
- Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 8 (Animundi, €2.49 / £2.29)
- Rose's fairytale bedroom (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Astoria's fairytale bedroom (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Meeting at LeFrog Castle (Rainbow, €1.99 / £1.79)
- Maggie and Bianca super fashion (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Bianca and Quinn (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
- A super GO.ZY. Bedroom(Rainbow, €1.99 / £1.79)
- Bloom, Stella and Flora Tropical Style (Rainbow, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Ghost Rule (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
- Delusion Tax (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
- 39 (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
- Hello, Planet (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
- All I Need Are Things I Like (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
- 39 Music! (DWANGO, €1.99 / £1.79)
Novità Wii U
- Flight of Light (Crystalline Green, €8.00 / £7.00)
- Air Zonk (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
- Bonk 3: Bonk's Big Adventure (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
Tutte le novità per Wii U, 3DS e Nintendo Switch sono disponibili da oggi, giovedì 3 agosto 2017, tranne dove indicato diversamente. Gli sconti termineranno nelle date indicate tra parentesi vicino ai singoli titoli.
