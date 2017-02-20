Nintendo eShop: Forma.8 e Harvest Moon 64 tra le novità della settimana

Horizon Zero Dawn Oggi alle ore 16:00

Anche questa settimana, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per Wii U e 3DS: in particolare segnaliamo l'arrivo di Forma.8 del team italiano MixedBag e di Harvest Moon 64 per Virtual Console.

Wii U

  • Forma.8 (MixedBag, €14.99 / £13.49,)
  • Vaccine (RNC, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • Harvest Moon 64 (Natsume, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • Wall Ball (RCMADIAX, €1.49 / £1.39)

Nintendo 3DS

  • Swapdoodle DLC - Dollo's【Nintendo Switch】Doodles (Nintendo, Gratis)
  • Swapdoodle DLC - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time #2 (Nintendo, €2.99 / £2.69)
  • Swapdoodle DLC - The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker #2 (Nintendo, €2.99 / £2.69)

Sconti Wii U

  • Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte, €6.49 / £5.49)
  • Master Reboot (Wales Interactive, €3.59 / £2.99)
  • Dracula's Legacy (Joindots, €6.39 / £4.79)
  • Jones on Fire (Joindots, €4.79 / £3.67)
  • Queen's Garden (Joindots, €5.59 / £4.39)
  • Defense Dome (HullBreach Studios, €0.89 / £0.83)
  • 360 Breakout (nuGAME, €5.00 / £4.00)
  • Trine 2: Director's Cut (Frozenbyte, €8.49 / £6.99)
  • Gravity Badgers (Wales Interactive, €0.99 / £0.99)
  • Infinity Runner (Wales Interactive, €2.59 / £2.35)

Offerte Nintendo 3DS

  • Rytmik Ultimate (Cinemax, €9.99 / £9.59)
  • The Keep (Cinemax, €5.99 / £5.39)
  • Mercenaries Saga 2 (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.91)
  • Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.19)
  • 3D MahJongg (Joindots, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Gardenscapes (Joindots, €6.39 / £4.79)
  • Murder on the Titanic (Joindots, €6.39 / £4.79)
  • Safari Quest (Joindots, €5.59 / £3.99)
  • Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games, €5.99 / £4.49)
  • Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games, €5.99 / £4.49)
  • Adventure Bar Story (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.91)
  • Adventure Labyrinth Story (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Conveni Dream (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Kingdom's Item Shop (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.83)

Tutti i contenuti citati saranno disponibili dal 23 febbraio, tranne dove diversamente indicato.

