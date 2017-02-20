Nintendo eShop: Forma.8 e Harvest Moon 64 tra le novità della settimana

Wii U
- Forma.8 (MixedBag, €14.99 / £13.49,)
- Vaccine (RNC, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Harvest Moon 64 (Natsume, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Wall Ball (RCMADIAX, €1.49 / £1.39)
Nintendo 3DS
- Swapdoodle DLC - Dollo's【Nintendo Switch】Doodles (Nintendo, Gratis)
- Swapdoodle DLC - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time #2 (Nintendo, €2.99 / £2.69)
- Swapdoodle DLC - The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker #2 (Nintendo, €2.99 / £2.69)
Sconti Wii U
- Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte, €6.49 / £5.49)
- Master Reboot (Wales Interactive, €3.59 / £2.99)
- Dracula's Legacy (Joindots, €6.39 / £4.79)
- Jones on Fire (Joindots, €4.79 / £3.67)
- Queen's Garden (Joindots, €5.59 / £4.39)
- Defense Dome (HullBreach Studios, €0.89 / £0.83)
- 360 Breakout (nuGAME, €5.00 / £4.00)
- Trine 2: Director's Cut (Frozenbyte, €8.49 / £6.99)
- Gravity Badgers (Wales Interactive, €0.99 / £0.99)
- Infinity Runner (Wales Interactive, €2.59 / £2.35)
Offerte Nintendo 3DS
- Rytmik Ultimate (Cinemax, €9.99 / £9.59)
- The Keep (Cinemax, €5.99 / £5.39)
- Mercenaries Saga 2 (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.91)
- Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.19)
- 3D MahJongg (Joindots, €3.99 / £3.59)
- Gardenscapes (Joindots, €6.39 / £4.79)
- Murder on the Titanic (Joindots, €6.39 / £4.79)
- Safari Quest (Joindots, €5.59 / £3.99)
- Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games, €5.99 / £4.49)
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games, €5.99 / £4.49)
- Adventure Bar Story (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.91)
- Adventure Labyrinth Story (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.59)
- Conveni Dream (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.59)
- Kingdom's Item Shop (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.83)
Tutti i contenuti citati saranno disponibili dal 23 febbraio, tranne dove diversamente indicato.