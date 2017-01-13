Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi annunciati per la console

Giochi confermati al lancio (lista provvisoria e in continuo aggiornamento)
Tra i giochi confermati al lancio, al momento troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, il party Game 1-2-Switch e Super Bomberman R. La lista è attualmente provvisoria e in continuo aumento.
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- 1-2-Switch
- Super Bomberman R
Giochi First Party Nintendo
Nintendo ha annunciato una serie di titoli in arrivo nel corso del 2017, tra i quali segnaliamo Snipperclips, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Super Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade Chroncles 2 e Splatoon 2.
- Snipperclips
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- ARMS
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Giochi Third Party
Gli editori delle terze parti hanno arricchito la line-up di Switch con tantissimi titoli, tra cui RIME, Dragon Quest X e XI, Dragon Quest Heroes 1 e 2, Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers, FIFA, Steep, Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Shin Megami Tensei e Redout.
- RIME
- LEGO City Undercover
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Project Sonic 2017
- Shovel Knight
- Just Dance 2017
- Sonic Mania
- Dragon Quest X
- Dragon Quest XI
- Dragon Quest Heroes I and II
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Seasons of Heaven
- Stardew Valley
- Redout
- Cube Life: Island Survival
- Constructor
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Minecraf Story Mode - The Compete Adventure
- Farming Simulator
- Has Been Heroes
- Syberia 3
- Steep
- Fast RMX
- NBA 2K18
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Rayman Legends: Definite Edition
- Project Octopath Traveller
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
- Nuovo No More Heroes
- EA Sports FIFA
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+