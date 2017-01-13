Overwatch by RapiDNade Oggi alle ore 15:00

Giochiamo in diretta con l'Hero Shooter di Blizzard!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Nintendo Switch
  3. Notizie
  4. Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi annunciati per la console

Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi annunciati per la console

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Al termine della presentazione di Switch, tutti i principali editori hanno presentato i propri progetti per la console Nintendo. Ubisoft, Capcom, Square-Enix, SEGA, Activision, Bethesda ed Electronic Arts hanno svelato la propria line-up per Switch.

Giochi confermati al lancio (lista provvisoria e in continuo aggiornamento)
Tra i giochi confermati al lancio, al momento troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, il party Game 1-2-Switch e Super Bomberman R. La lista è attualmente provvisoria e in continuo aumento.

  • The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  • 1-2-Switch
  • Super Bomberman R

Giochi First Party Nintendo
Nintendo ha annunciato una serie di titoli in arrivo nel corso del 2017, tra i quali segnaliamo Snipperclips, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Super Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade Chroncles 2 e Splatoon 2.

  • Snipperclips
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • ARMS
  • Splatoon 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Fire Emblem Warriors
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Giochi Third Party
Gli editori delle terze parti hanno arricchito la line-up di Switch con tantissimi titoli, tra cui RIME, Dragon Quest X e XI, Dragon Quest Heroes 1 e 2, Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers, FIFA, Steep, Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Shin Megami Tensei e Redout.

  • RIME
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris
  • Project Sonic 2017
  • Shovel Knight
  • Just Dance 2017
  • Sonic Mania
  • Dragon Quest X
  • Dragon Quest XI
  • Dragon Quest Heroes I and II
  • Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  • Seasons of Heaven
  • Stardew Valley
  • Redout
  • Cube Life: Island Survival
  • Constructor
  • Skylanders Imaginators
  • Minecraf Story Mode - The Compete Adventure
  • Farming Simulator
  • Has Been Heroes
  • Syberia 3
  • Steep
  • Fast RMX
  • NBA 2K18
  • Shin Megami Tensei
  • Rayman Legends: Definite Edition
  • Project Octopath Traveller
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
  • Nuovo No More Heroes
  • EA Sports FIFA
  • The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

Altri contenuti per Nintendo Switch

  1. I dettagli sul servizio online di Switch: gioco mensile, chat vocale e altro
  2. Puyo Puyo Tetris arriverà in Occidente su PlayStation 4 e Switch
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

    Disponibile per
  • Switch
  • Genere: Non disponibile
  • Sviluppatore: Nintendo
  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

quanto attendi Nintendo Switch?

81%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti