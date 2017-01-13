Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi annunciati per la console

Al termine della presentazione di, tutti i principali editori hanno presentato i propri progetti per la console Nintendo., Capcom, Square-Enix, SEGA,ed Electronic Arts hanno svelato la propria line-up per Switch.

Giochi confermati al lancio (lista provvisoria e in continuo aggiornamento)

Tra i giochi confermati al lancio, al momento troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, il party Game 1-2-Switch e Super Bomberman R. La lista è attualmente provvisoria e in continuo aumento.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

1-2-Switch

Super Bomberman R

Giochi First Party Nintendo

Nintendo ha annunciato una serie di titoli in arrivo nel corso del 2017, tra i quali segnaliamo Snipperclips, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Super Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade Chroncles 2 e Splatoon 2.

Snipperclips

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

ARMS

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Giochi Third Party

Gli editori delle terze parti hanno arricchito la line-up di Switch con tantissimi titoli, tra cui RIME, Dragon Quest X e XI, Dragon Quest Heroes 1 e 2, Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers, FIFA, Steep, Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Shin Megami Tensei e Redout.