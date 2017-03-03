Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi disponibili sull'eShop europeo

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Nintendo ha confermato la line-up europea di Switch che i giocatori potranno trovare da oggi sull'eShop: il negozio online ospita giochi completi, vecchi classici, demo e DLC. Di seguito, la lista completa dei contenuti disponibili ora per il download.

Giochi Nintendo Switch

  • ACA Neo Geo The King of Fighters '98 (Hamster) – €6.99
  • ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug 3 (Hamster) – €6.99
  • ACA Neo Geo Waku Waku 7(Hamster) – €6.99
  • Shovel Knight Spector of Torment (Yacht Club Games) – €9.99
  • Shovel Knight Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – €24.99
  • Snipperclips (Nintendo) – €19.99
  • Voez (Flyhigh Works) – €20.99
  • Vroom in the night sky (Poisoft) – €8.99
  • ACA Neo Geo World Heroes Perfect (Hamster) – €6.99
  • ACA Neo Geo World Shock Troopers (Hamster) – €6.99
  • FAST RMX (Shin’en) – €19.99
  • I Am Setsuna (Square Enix) – €39.99
  • Othello (Arc System Works) – €4.99
  • New Frontier Days Founding Pioneers (Arc System Works) – €9.99

Demo Nintendo Switch

  • Snipperclips (Gratis)

DLC Nintendo Switch

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – €19.99
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited (1 Giorno) – €3.99
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited (30 Giorni) – €4.99
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited (90 Giorni) – €9.99
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited (365 Giorni) – €29.99

Ricordiamo che tra i giochi di lancio di Switch troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Bomberman R, Skylanders Imaginators, Just Dance 2017 e I Am Setsuna, per la lista completa vi rimandiamo al nostro speciale sulla line-up di Nintendo Switch.

Altri contenuti per Nintendo Switch

