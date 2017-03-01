Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi indie in arrivo nel 2017

Oltre a titoli già noti come The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+, Cave Story, Has-Been Heroes e Fast RMX, sono stati annunciati anche prodotti del tutto inediti, tra cui Blaster Master Zero e Runner 3.
- Dandara (Raw Fury / Long Hat House)
- Duck Game (Adult Swim Games / Landon Podbielski)
- GoNNER (Raw Fury / Art in Heart)
- Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop)
- Has-Been Heroes (GameTrust / Frozenbyte)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers (Midgar Studio)
- Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation)
- Ittle Dew 2 (Nicalis)
- 1001 Spikes (Nicalis)
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- Battle Chef Brigade (Adult Swim Games / Trinket Studios)
- The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ (Nicalis)
- Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates)
- Cave Story (Nicalis)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)
- The Escapists 2 (Team 17 / Mouldy Toof)
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound (Over The Moon Games)
- Fast RMX (Shin'en Multimedia)
- Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns (Raw Fury / Noio)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu / Lizardcube)
- World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation)
- Zombie Vikings (Zoink Games)
- Mr. Shifty (TinyBuild / Team Shifty)
- Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation)
- Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment / Game Atelier)
- Mutant Mudds (Renegade Kid)
- NBA Playgrounds (Saber Interactive)
- NeuroVoider (Flying Oak Games)
- The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital / Aurelien Regard)
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment / Cornfox & Bros.)
- Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17 / Ghost Town Games)
- Pankapu (Too Kind Studio)
- Perception (The Deep End Games)
- Pocket Rumble (Chucklefish Games)
- Space Dave! (Choice Provisions)
- Splasher (Splashteam)
- Stardew Valley (Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe)
- State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)
- sU and the Quest for Meaning (Guillaume Bouckaert)
- Terraria (Re-Logic / Pipeworks Studio)
- Thumper (Drool)
- Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove (Adult Swim Games / Humanature Studios)
- TowerFall Ascension (Matt Makes Games)
- Treasurenauts (Renegade Kid)
- TumbleSeed (Aeiowu)
- Portal Knights (505 Games / Keen Games)
- Redout (Nicalis / 34BigThings srl)
- Rime (TequilaWorks)
- RIVE (Two Tribes)
- Rogue Trooper Redux (TickTock Games)
- Runner3 (Choice Provisions)
- Shakedown Hawaii (vBlank Entertainment)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Tormen (Yacht Club Games)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games)
- Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)
- Unbox: Newbie's Adventure (Prospect Games)
- WarGroove (Chucklefish Games)
- Yooka-Laylee (Team17 / Playtonic Games)
Confermato anche l'arrivo in esclusiva temporale di Shakedown Hawaii e contenuti extra per Stardew Valley.