Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi indie in arrivo nel 2017

Durante l'eventosono stati annunciati ben 64 giochi indipendenti per Nintendo Switch, tra cui 1001 Spikes, Flipping Death,. Di seguito, la lista completa.

Oltre a titoli già noti come The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+, Cave Story, Has-Been Heroes e Fast RMX, sono stati annunciati anche prodotti del tutto inediti, tra cui Blaster Master Zero e Runner 3.

Dandara (Raw Fury / Long Hat House)

Duck Game (Adult Swim Games / Landon Podbielski)

GoNNER (Raw Fury / Art in Heart)

Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop)

Has-Been Heroes (GameTrust / Frozenbyte)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Hover: Revolt of Gamers (Midgar Studio)

Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation)

Ittle Dew 2 (Nicalis)

1001 Spikes (Nicalis)

Away: Journey to the Unexpected

Battle Chef Brigade (Adult Swim Games / Trinket Studios)

The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ (Nicalis)

Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates)

Cave Story (Nicalis)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)

The Escapists 2 (Team 17 / Mouldy Toof)

The Fall Part 2: Unbound (Over The Moon Games)

Fast RMX (Shin'en Multimedia)

Flipping Death (Zoink Games)

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games)

Kingdom: Two Crowns (Raw Fury / Noio)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu / Lizardcube)

World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation)

Zombie Vikings (Zoink Games)

Mr. Shifty (TinyBuild / Team Shifty)

Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation)

Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment / Game Atelier)

Mutant Mudds (Renegade Kid)

NBA Playgrounds (Saber Interactive)

NeuroVoider (Flying Oak Games)

The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital / Aurelien Regard)

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment / Cornfox & Bros.)

Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17 / Ghost Town Games)

Pankapu (Too Kind Studio)

Perception (The Deep End Games)

Pocket Rumble (Chucklefish Games)

Space Dave! (Choice Provisions)

Splasher (Splashteam)

Stardew Valley (Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe)

State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)

sU and the Quest for Meaning (Guillaume Bouckaert)

Terraria (Re-Logic / Pipeworks Studio)

Thumper (Drool)

Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove (Adult Swim Games / Humanature Studios)

TowerFall Ascension (Matt Makes Games)

Treasurenauts (Renegade Kid)

TumbleSeed (Aeiowu)

Portal Knights (505 Games / Keen Games)

Redout (Nicalis / 34BigThings srl)

Rime (TequilaWorks)

RIVE (Two Tribes)

Rogue Trooper Redux (TickTock Games)

Runner3 (Choice Provisions)

Shakedown Hawaii (vBlank Entertainment)

Shovel Knight: Specter of Tormen (Yacht Club Games)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games)

Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

Unbox: Newbie's Adventure (Prospect Games)

WarGroove (Chucklefish Games)

Yooka-Laylee (Team17 / Playtonic Games)

Confermato anche l'arrivo in esclusiva temporale di Shakedown Hawaii e contenuti extra per Stardew Valley.