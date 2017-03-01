  1. HOME Videogiochi
Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi indie in arrivo nel 2017

di
Durante l'evento Nindies @ Switch sono stati annunciati ben 64 giochi indipendenti per Nintendo Switch, tra cui 1001 Spikes, Flipping Death, SteamWorld Dig 2 e TumbleSeed. Di seguito, la lista completa.

Oltre a titoli già noti come The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+, Cave Story, Has-Been Heroes e Fast RMX, sono stati annunciati anche prodotti del tutto inediti, tra cui Blaster Master Zero e Runner 3.

  • Dandara (Raw Fury / Long Hat House)
  • Duck Game (Adult Swim Games / Landon Podbielski)
  • GoNNER (Raw Fury / Art in Heart)
  • Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop)
  • Has-Been Heroes (GameTrust / Frozenbyte)
  • Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
  • Hover: Revolt of Gamers (Midgar Studio)
  • Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation)
  • Ittle Dew 2 (Nicalis)
  • 1001 Spikes (Nicalis)
  • Away: Journey to the Unexpected
  • Battle Chef Brigade (Adult Swim Games / Trinket Studios)
  • The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ (Nicalis)
  • Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates)
  • Cave Story (Nicalis)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)
  • The Escapists 2 (Team 17 / Mouldy Toof)
  • The Fall Part 2: Unbound (Over The Moon Games)
  • Fast RMX (Shin'en Multimedia)
  • Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games)
  • Kingdom: Two Crowns (Raw Fury / Noio)
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu / Lizardcube)
  • World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation)
  • Zombie Vikings (Zoink Games)
  • Mr. Shifty (TinyBuild / Team Shifty)
  • Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation)
  • Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment / Game Atelier)
  • Mutant Mudds (Renegade Kid)
  • NBA Playgrounds (Saber Interactive)
  • NeuroVoider (Flying Oak Games)
  • The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital / Aurelien Regard)
  • Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment / Cornfox & Bros.)
  • Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17 / Ghost Town Games)
  • Pankapu (Too Kind Studio)
  • Perception (The Deep End Games)
  • Pocket Rumble (Chucklefish Games)
  • Space Dave! (Choice Provisions)
  • Splasher (Splashteam)
  • Stardew Valley (Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe)
  • State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)
  • sU and the Quest for Meaning (Guillaume Bouckaert)
  • Terraria (Re-Logic / Pipeworks Studio)
  • Thumper (Drool)
  • Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove (Adult Swim Games / Humanature Studios)
  • TowerFall Ascension (Matt Makes Games)
  • Treasurenauts (Renegade Kid)
  • TumbleSeed (Aeiowu)
  • Portal Knights (505 Games / Keen Games)
  • Redout (Nicalis / 34BigThings srl)
  • Rime (TequilaWorks)
  • RIVE (Two Tribes)
  • Rogue Trooper Redux (TickTock Games)
  • Runner3 (Choice Provisions)
  • Shakedown Hawaii (vBlank Entertainment)
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Tormen (Yacht Club Games)
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games)
  • Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)
  • Unbox: Newbie's Adventure (Prospect Games)
  • WarGroove (Chucklefish Games)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Team17 / Playtonic Games)

Confermato anche l'arrivo in esclusiva temporale di Shakedown Hawaii e contenuti extra per Stardew Valley.

Nintendo Switch: tutti i giochi indie in arrivo nel 2017

