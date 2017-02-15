Nioh debutta al secondo posto della classifica giapponese

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone dal 6 al 12 febbraio (tra parentesi, le vendite totali).
1. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 122,051
2. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo, 02/09/17) – 75,477
3. [PS4] Four Goddesses Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune (Compile Heart, 02/09/17) – 42,508
4. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Grotesque Ver. included) (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 22,338 (262,309)
5. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 16,477 (3,148,928)
6. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 9,495 (79,976)
7. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 9,367 (962,071)
8. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 8,583 (662,339)
9. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 5,686 (271,628)
10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,578 (1,106,077)
11. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,362 (126,559)
12. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 4,178 (112,653)
13. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 3,953 (102,630)
14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 3,755 (936,304)
15. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 3,732 (283,832)
16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 3,3166 (181,216)
17. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 3,087 (168,166)
18. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto (Bandai Namco, 02/03/17) – 2,841 (12,045)
19. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 2,796 (288,878)
20. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (EA, 10/21/16) – 2,527 (261,179)
A seguire, invece, riportiamo la classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana).
PlayStation 4 – 22,282 (28,870)
New 3DS LL – 19,126 (18,891)
PlayStation Vita – 8,479 (9,626)
PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,693 (9,508)
2DS – 5,226 (5,593)
New 3DS – 1,435 (1,617)
Wii U – 543 (778)
PlayStation 3 – 473 (548)
Xbox One – 112 (111)