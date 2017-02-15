Nioh debutta al secondo posto della classifica giapponese

Stando ai dati pubblicati dall'ente Media Create,, titolo di ispirazione soulslike pubblicato da, ha ricevuto un'accoglienza calorosa in Giappone. Il gioco, infatti, ha debuttato al secondo posto nella classifica di vendite giapponese, con oltre 75.000 copie vendute.

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone dal 6 al 12 febbraio (tra parentesi, le vendite totali).

1. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 122,051

2. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo, 02/09/17) – 75,477

3. [PS4] Four Goddesses Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune (Compile Heart, 02/09/17) – 42,508

4. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Grotesque Ver. included) (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 22,338 (262,309)

5. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 16,477 (3,148,928)

6. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 9,495 (79,976)

7. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 9,367 (962,071)

8. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 8,583 (662,339)

9. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 5,686 (271,628)

10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,578 (1,106,077)

11. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,362 (126,559)

12. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 4,178 (112,653)

13. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 3,953 (102,630)

14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 3,755 (936,304)

15. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 3,732 (283,832)

16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 3,3166 (181,216)

17. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 3,087 (168,166)

18. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto (Bandai Namco, 02/03/17) – 2,841 (12,045)

19. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 2,796 (288,878)

20. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (EA, 10/21/16) – 2,527 (261,179)

A seguire, invece, riportiamo la classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana).

PlayStation 4 – 22,282 (28,870)

New 3DS LL – 19,126 (18,891)

PlayStation Vita – 8,479 (9,626)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,693 (9,508)

2DS – 5,226 (5,593)

New 3DS – 1,435 (1,617)

Wii U – 543 (778)

PlayStation 3 – 473 (548)

Xbox One – 112 (111)