Nioh: l'ultimo aggiornamento risolve i problemi riscontrati con l'ultimo DLC

In aggiunta è stato corretto un errore che cambiava le proprietà di un attacco se nel proprio set di skill era presente "Devastating Rush". Di seguito vi proponiamo le note della patch complete, al momento disponibili solo in lingua inglese:
- Nioh update 1.19 has fixed a bug in which you would lose a “Cracked Ochoko Cup” each time you entered the abyss as a visitor. * As compensation, 3 cracked Ochoko cups will be awarded to all players who have unlocked the abyss.
- Fixed a bug in which the item “Master Onmyo mage’s locks” spawned with an item count of 0 in the mission “Tthe Last Samurai”. * As compensation, 1 “Master Onmyo mage’s locks’ will be awarded to players who previously picked up the item.
- Nioh 1.19 has fixed a bug in which the player could get caught on the terrain in the mission “The Last Samurai” and become unable to move.
- Fixed a bug in which performing certain actions in the abyss would cause you to become unable to change guardian spirits even outside of the abyss.
- Nioh update 1.19 has fixed a bug in which the properties of an odachi’s strong attack would change if you had the skill “Devastating Rush” set as part of your skill customization.
- Nioh version 1.19 has fixed a bug in which the odachi skill “Devastating Rush” would consume more ki than expected.
- Fixed a bug in which you could not cancel the confirmation message when forging with silabar ingots.
- Nioh update 1.19 has fixed other minor bugs.
Nioh è disponibile in esclusiva su console PlayStation 4.
FONTE: sihmar
