Nuovi marchi registrati in Giappone: Save the Earth, Chunithm e Atelier Online

Gematsu segnala una serie di nuovi trademark registrati in Giappone da publisher come Sony, Square-Enix e Koei-Tecmo. Tra i tanti, segnaliamo Atelier Online, Save the Earth, Wander Arts e Chunithm. Di seguito, la lista completa.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Save the Earth
  • MatterFall (annunciato nel 2015, reveal imminente?)

Square Enix

  • Wander Arts (registrato anche in Europa)

Koei Tecmo

  • Atelier Online
  • Bureseiru no Renkinjutsushi
  • Shin Sangoku Musou Zan (titolo giapponese di Dynasty Warriors Unleashed)

SEGA Games (Arcade)

  • Chunithm
  • Chunithm Star
  • Chunithm Star Plus

Nippon Ichi Software

  • Koeroku

FuRyu

  • Nisemono-Hime to Juu-Nin no Konyakusha (Fake Princess and the 10 Fiancees)

Il trademark relativo ad Atelier Online potrebbe essere in qualche modo legato a un progetto per il ventesimo anniversario della serie, al momento però non sono trapelati dettagli in merito.

FONTE: Gematsu Quanto è interessante?
