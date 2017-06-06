Nuovi marchi registrati in Giappone: Save the Earth, Chunithm e Atelier Online

Gematsu segnala una serie di nuovi trademark registrati in Giappone da publisher come Sony, Square-Enix e Koei-Tecmo. Tra i tanti, segnaliamo, Wander Arts e Chunithm. Di seguito, la lista completa.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Save the Earth

MatterFall (annunciato nel 2015, reveal imminente?)

Square Enix

Wander Arts (registrato anche in Europa)

Koei Tecmo

Atelier Online

Bureseiru no Renkinjutsushi

Shin Sangoku Musou Zan (titolo giapponese di Dynasty Warriors Unleashed)

SEGA Games (Arcade)



Chunithm

Chunithm Star

Chunithm Star Plus

Nippon Ichi Software

Koeroku

FuRyu

Nisemono-Hime to Juu-Nin no Konyakusha (Fake Princess and the 10 Fiancees)

Il trademark relativo ad Atelier Online potrebbe essere in qualche modo legato a un progetto per il ventesimo anniversario della serie, al momento però non sono trapelati dettagli in merito.