Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta a tutte le vostre domande e curiosità

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Videogiochi
  3. Notizie
  4. Offerte Videogiochi Amazon: Star Wars Battlefront, The LEGO Movie, Dying Light

Offerte Videogiochi Amazon: Star Wars Battlefront, The LEGO Movie, Dying Light

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nuovo appuntamento con le migliori offerte videogiochi Amazon: il negozio online presenta numerose promozioni su console, accessori, videogiochi per tutte le piattaforme, bundle, Collector's Edition e gadget di ogni tipo. Di seguito i migliori sconti di martedì 6 giugno 2017.

Tra i giochi in promozione su Amazon.it troviamo The LEGO Movie Videogame, Batman Return to Arkham, Dead Space 3, Mirror's Edge Catalyst Day One Edition e Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Offerte Videogiochi Amazon - 30 Maggio 2017

Le offerte di Amazon sono disponibili solamente per un periodo limitato, in caso di titoli non ancora usciti, la prenotazione vi permetterà non solo di usufruire del prezzo scontato ma anche di ricevere il gioco a casa al Day One.

Quanto è interessante?
3 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti
Offerte Videogiochi Amazon: Star Wars Battlefront, The LEGO Movie, Dying Light

Altri contenuti per Videogiochi

  1. Overwatch torna in testa alla classifica italiana console
  2. Vanquish di Platinum Games: Video Recensione della versione PC
Videogiochi

Videogiochi

Contenuti più Letti