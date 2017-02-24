Oltre 90 titoli indie giocabili al PAX East 2017, tra cui Redout e Nidhogg 2

Indie Mega Booth - PAX East 2017
- A Normal Lost Phone – Accidental Queens
- Arena Gods – Supertype
- Date or Die – Dev or Die
- Dead Cells – Motion Twin
- Death Squared – SMG Studio
- Decay of Logos – Amplify Creations
- Detention – Red Candle
- Eathlock: Festival of Magic – Snowcastle Games
- Enlightenment – LizardKing
- Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios
- For The King – IronOak Games
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper – Behold Studios
- Gnog – KO_OP
- Graceful Explosion Machine – Vertex Pop
- Hand of Fate 2 – Defiant Development
- Home Behind – TPP Studio
- I Expect You To Die – Schell Games
- Emily Is Away Too – Kyle Seeley
- Hexarden – Flippfly
- Keen – Cat Nigiri
- Let Them Come – Tuatara Games
- Semblance – Nyamakop
- Semispheres – Vivid Helix
- Legends of Aria – Citadel Studios
- Shnipers – Brenden Cameron Games
- Stone Story RPG – Martian Rex
- Sumer – Studio Wumpus
- Iconoclasts – Joakim Sandberg
- Interfectorem – Girls Make Games
- Inversus – Hypersect
- Kismet – Psyop
- Ladykiller in a Bind – Love Conquers All Games
- Lobotomy Corporation – Project Moon
- Madness – Vilavi Studio
- Mare – Visiontrick Media
- Asura – Ogre Head Studio
- Away – Aurelien Regard
- Blasters of the Universe – Secret Location
- Buck – Wave Interactive
- Cranga – HandMade Game
- Crossing Souls – Fourattic
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows – Witching Hour Studios
- Mothergunship – Terrible Posture Games and Grip Digital
- Nidhogg 2 – Messhof
- Night in the Woods – Infinite Fall
- Redout – 34BigThings
- Refactor – NextGen Pants
- She Remembered Caterpillars – Jumpsuit Entertainment
- Shio – Coconut Island
- Songbringer – Wizard Fu
- Spirit Parade – Lettuce Waltz
- Split Bullet – Indigo Blue Game Studio
- Sundered – Thunder Lotus Games
- Super Rude Bear Resurrection – Alex Rose
- Super Cloudbuilt – Coilworks
- The American Dream – Samurai Punk
- The Frostrune – Grimnir Media
- The Gardens Between – The Voxel Agents
- The Metronomicon – Puuba
- Northgard – Shiro Games
- Obduction – Cyan
- Open Sorcery – Abigail Corfman
- Overland – Finji
- Pathologic – Ice-Pick Lodge
- Project Highrise – SomaSim
- Thumper – Drool
- Tooth and Tail – Pocketwatch Games
- Ultimate Chicken Horse – Clever Endeavour Games
- We Know the Devil – Pillow Fight/Worst Girls
- West of Loathing – Asymmetric Publications
- Wulverblade – Darkwind Media and Fully Illustrated
- YamaYama – Lumenox Games
- Abi – Grant & Bert Studios
- Badass Hero – Awesome Games Studio
- Bear with Me – Episode One – Exordium Games
- Bleed 2 – Ian Campbell
- Catacomb Kids – FourbitFriday
- Dimension Drive – 2Awesome Studio
Da segnalare anche la presenza di Redout del team italiano 34BigThings: il gioco è uscito su PC lo scorso mese di settembre e arriverà su Switch, PS4 e Xbox One in primavera.