Oltre 90 titoli indie giocabili al PAX East 2017, tra cui Redout e Nidhogg 2

Indie Mega Booth ha annunciato la line-up di giochi indie per il PAX East 2017 che si terrà a Boston dal 10 al 12 marzo. In questa occasione, i visitatori della fiera potranno provare oltre 90 titoli indipendenti, tra cui Dead Cells, Cranga, Overland, Kismet, Inversus, Madness e Mothergunship.

Indie Mega Booth - PAX East 2017

  • A Normal Lost Phone – Accidental Queens
  • Arena Gods – Supertype
  • Date or Die – Dev or Die
  • Dead Cells – Motion Twin
  • Death Squared – SMG Studio
  • Decay of Logos – Amplify Creations
  • Detention – Red Candle
  • Eathlock: Festival of Magic – Snowcastle Games
  • Enlightenment – LizardKing
  • Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios
  • For The King – IronOak Games
  • Galaxy of Pen & Paper – Behold Studios
  • Gnog – KO_OP
  • Graceful Explosion Machine – Vertex Pop
  • Hand of Fate 2 – Defiant Development
  • Home Behind – TPP Studio
  • I Expect You To Die – Schell Games
  • Emily Is Away Too – Kyle Seeley
  • Hexarden – Flippfly
  • Keen – Cat Nigiri
  • Let Them Come – Tuatara Games
  • Semblance – Nyamakop
  • Semispheres – Vivid Helix
  • Legends of Aria – Citadel Studios
  • Shnipers – Brenden Cameron Games
  • Stone Story RPG – Martian Rex
  • Sumer – Studio Wumpus
  • Iconoclasts – Joakim Sandberg
  • Interfectorem – Girls Make Games
  • Inversus – Hypersect
  • Kismet – Psyop
  • Ladykiller in a Bind – Love Conquers All Games
  • Lobotomy Corporation – Project Moon
  • Madness – Vilavi Studio
  • Mare – Visiontrick Media
  • Asura – Ogre Head Studio
  • Away – Aurelien Regard
  • Blasters of the Universe – Secret Location
  • Buck – Wave Interactive
  • Cranga – HandMade Game
  • Crossing Souls – Fourattic
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows – Witching Hour Studios
  • Mothergunship – Terrible Posture Games and Grip Digital
  • Nidhogg 2 – Messhof
  • Night in the Woods – Infinite Fall
  • Redout – 34BigThings
  • Refactor – NextGen Pants
  • She Remembered Caterpillars – Jumpsuit Entertainment
  • Shio – Coconut Island
  • Songbringer – Wizard Fu
  • Spirit Parade – Lettuce Waltz
  • Split Bullet – Indigo Blue Game Studio
  • Sundered – Thunder Lotus Games
  • Super Rude Bear Resurrection – Alex Rose
  • Super Cloudbuilt – Coilworks
  • The American Dream – Samurai Punk
  • The Frostrune – Grimnir Media
  • The Gardens Between – The Voxel Agents
  • The Metronomicon – Puuba
  • Northgard – Shiro Games
  • Obduction – Cyan
  • Open Sorcery – Abigail Corfman
  • Overland – Finji
  • Pathologic – Ice-Pick Lodge
  • Project Highrise – SomaSim
  • Thumper – Drool
  • Tooth and Tail – Pocketwatch Games
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse – Clever Endeavour Games
  • We Know the Devil – Pillow Fight/Worst Girls
  • West of Loathing – Asymmetric Publications
  • Wulverblade – Darkwind Media and Fully Illustrated
  • YamaYama – Lumenox Games
  • Abi – Grant & Bert Studios
  • Badass Hero – Awesome Games Studio
  • Bear with Me – Episode One – Exordium Games
  • Bleed 2 – Ian Campbell
  • Catacomb Kids – FourbitFriday
  • Dimension Drive – 2Awesome Studio

Da segnalare anche la presenza di Redout del team italiano 34BigThings: il gioco è uscito su PC lo scorso mese di settembre e arriverà su Switch, PS4 e Xbox One in primavera.

