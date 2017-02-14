Overwatch e Grand Theft Auto V tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato idella settimana, gli sconti riservati agli abbonati Premium al servizio online di. Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al prossimo 20 febbraio.

Xbox One (Abbonati Gold)

Tra i titoli in promozione per Xbox One troviamo Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto V, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Rocket League, Jotun Valhalla Edition e Pinball FX2.

Battle Island: Commanders – Bonus Supply Pack Add-On 85%

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50%

Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 40%

Overwatch Origins Edition Xbox One Game 17%

Pinball FX2 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50%

Pinball FX2 – Balls of Glory Add-On 50%

Pinball FX2 – Marvel's Women of Power Add-On 50%

Rocket League Xbox One Game 25%

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 75%

The Final Station Xbox One Game 50%

Wheels of Aurelia Xbox One Game 40%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 67%

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50%

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60%

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60%

Xbox One (Sconti validi anche per abbonati Silver)

Offerte Silver decisamente interessanti, con promozioni valide su titoli del calibro di NBA 2K17, Final Fantasy XV, BioShock The Collection e Mafia III.

Battleborn Xbox One Game 75%

Battleborn Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 75%

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 35%

Borderlands: The Handsom Collection Xbox One Game 67%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 60%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 60%

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD Xbox One Game 50%

Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 35%

NBA 2K17 Xbox One Game 35%

NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20%

NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30%

NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle Add-On 50%

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Xbox One Game 40%

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold Xbox One Game 45%

WWE 2K17 Xbox One Game 50%

WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 50%

XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 50%

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 25%

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50%

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60%

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50%

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40%

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 45%

Mafia III Xbox One Game 50%

Mafia III Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50%

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Season Pass Add-On 25%

Xbox 360 (Sconti validi solo per gli abbonati Gold)

Anche i possessori di Xbox 360 potranno godere di sconti su giochi come LEGO Batman 3, Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII, Deus Ex Human Revolution e Final Fantasy XIII-2.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Arcade 60%

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD Arcade 60%

LEGO Batman 3 Gotham e Oltre Games On Demand 50%

LEGO Jurassic World Games On Demand 50%

LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Games On Demand 40%

Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII Games On Demand 50%

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Games On Demand 80%

Pinball FX2 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50%

Pinball FX2 – Balls of Glory Add-On 50%

Pinball FX2 – Marvel's Women of Power Add-On 50%

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Games On Demand 67%

Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection Games On Demand 75%

Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi Games On Demand 75%

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z Games On Demand 75%

Final Fantasy XIII-2 Games On Demand 50%

Xbox 360 (Anche abbonati Silver)

BioShock Games On Demand 35%

BioShock 2 Games On Demand 35%

BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 35%

Borderlands Games On Demand 50%

Mafia II Games On Demand 75%

NBA 2K17 Games On Demand 50%

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 75%

WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 50%

XCOM: Enemy Within Games On Demand 75%

Infine, gli abbonati Silver potranno accedere a promozioni esclusive su BioShock Infinite, Mafia II, Borderlands, WWE 2K17 ed XCOM Enemy Within.