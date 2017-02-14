Overwatch e Grand Theft Auto V tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One (Abbonati Gold)
Tra i titoli in promozione per Xbox One troviamo Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto V, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Rocket League, Jotun Valhalla Edition e Pinball FX2.
- Battle Island: Commanders – Bonus Supply Pack Add-On 85%
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50%
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- Overwatch Origins Edition Xbox One Game 17%
- Pinball FX2 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50%
- Pinball FX2 – Balls of Glory Add-On 50%
- Pinball FX2 – Marvel's Women of Power Add-On 50%
- Rocket League Xbox One Game 25%
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 75%
- The Final Station Xbox One Game 50%
- Wheels of Aurelia Xbox One Game 40%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 67%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60%
Xbox One (Sconti validi anche per abbonati Silver)
Offerte Silver decisamente interessanti, con promozioni valide su titoli del calibro di NBA 2K17, Final Fantasy XV, BioShock The Collection e Mafia III.
- Battleborn Xbox One Game 75%
- Battleborn Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 75%
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 35%
- Borderlands: The Handsom Collection Xbox One Game 67%
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 60%
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 60%
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD Xbox One Game 50%
- Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 35%
- NBA 2K17 Xbox One Game 35%
- NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20%
- NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30%
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle Add-On 50%
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold Xbox One Game 45%
- WWE 2K17 Xbox One Game 50%
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 50%
- XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 50%
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 25%
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50%
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60%
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50%
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 45%
- Mafia III Xbox One Game 50%
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50%
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Season Pass Add-On 25%
Xbox 360 (Sconti validi solo per gli abbonati Gold)
Anche i possessori di Xbox 360 potranno godere di sconti su giochi come LEGO Batman 3, Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII, Deus Ex Human Revolution e Final Fantasy XIII-2.
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Arcade 60%
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD Arcade 60%
- LEGO Batman 3 Gotham e Oltre Games On Demand 50%
- LEGO Jurassic World Games On Demand 50%
- LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Games On Demand 40%
- Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII Games On Demand 50%
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Games On Demand 80%
- Pinball FX2 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50%
- Pinball FX2 – Balls of Glory Add-On 50%
- Pinball FX2 – Marvel's Women of Power Add-On 50%
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Games On Demand 67%
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection Games On Demand 75%
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi Games On Demand 75%
- Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z Games On Demand 75%
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 Games On Demand 50%
Xbox 360 (Anche abbonati Silver)
- BioShock Games On Demand 35%
- BioShock 2 Games On Demand 35%
- BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 35%
- Borderlands Games On Demand 50%
- Mafia II Games On Demand 75%
- NBA 2K17 Games On Demand 50%
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 75%
- WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 50%
- XCOM: Enemy Within Games On Demand 75%
Infine, gli abbonati Silver potranno accedere a promozioni esclusive su BioShock Infinite, Mafia II, Borderlands, WWE 2K17 ed XCOM Enemy Within.