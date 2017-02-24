Overwatch premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2017

Nella notte si sono tenuti a Las Vegas iorganizzati dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences per premiare i migliori videogiochi usciti nel corso del 2017.si porta a casa il premio di Game of the Year superando la concorrenza composta da

D.I.C.E. Awards 2017

Di seguito, tutti i giochi premiati durante l'evento. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro è stato premiato con quattro statuette, tra cui il riconoscimento come miglior gioco d'avventura dell'anno.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Inside

Role Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year: Dark Souls III

Sports Game of the Year: Steep

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Civilization VI

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Inside

Handheld Game of the Year: Pokémon Sole e Luna

Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon Go

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Inside

Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter V

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Superhot VR

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Award: Eagle Flight

Game of the Year: Overwatch

Outstanding Achievement in Character: The Last Guardian – Trico

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: DOOM

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Battlefield 1

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro

Action Game of the Year: Overwatch

Adventure Game of the Year: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro

Family Game of the Year: Ratchet & Clank

Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 3

Forza Horizon 3 è stato premiato come miglior gioco di corse del 2016 mentre Ratchet & Clank trionfa nella categoria miglior gioco per famiglie. Il premio come miglior picchiaduro è invece stato assegnato a Street Fighter V di Capcom. Premi anche per Steep (miglior gioco sportivo) e Pokemon Sole e Luna (miglior gioco per console portatili).