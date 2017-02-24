Overwatch premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2017

D.I.C.E. Awards 2017
Di seguito, tutti i giochi premiati durante l'evento. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro è stato premiato con quattro statuette, tra cui il riconoscimento come miglior gioco d'avventura dell'anno.
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Inside
- Role Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year: Dark Souls III
- Sports Game of the Year: Steep
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Civilization VI
- D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Inside
- Handheld Game of the Year: Pokémon Sole e Luna
- Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon Go
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Overwatch
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Overwatch
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Inside
- Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter V
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Superhot VR
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Award: Eagle Flight
- Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: The Last Guardian – Trico
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: DOOM
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Battlefield 1
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Action Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Adventure Game of the Year: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Family Game of the Year: Ratchet & Clank
- Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 3
Forza Horizon 3 è stato premiato come miglior gioco di corse del 2016 mentre Ratchet & Clank trionfa nella categoria miglior gioco per famiglie. Il premio come miglior picchiaduro è invece stato assegnato a Street Fighter V di Capcom. Premi anche per Steep (miglior gioco sportivo) e Pokemon Sole e Luna (miglior gioco per console portatili).