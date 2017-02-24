  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Overwatch
  3. Notizie
  4. Overwatch premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2017

Overwatch premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2017

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nella notte si sono tenuti a Las Vegas i D.I.C.E. Awards organizzati dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences per premiare i migliori videogiochi usciti nel corso del 2017. Overwatch si porta a casa il premio di Game of the Year superando la concorrenza composta da Pokemon GO, Uncharted 4, Inside e Battlefield 1.

D.I.C.E. Awards 2017
Di seguito, tutti i giochi premiati durante l'evento. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro è stato premiato con quattro statuette, tra cui il riconoscimento come miglior gioco d'avventura dell'anno.

  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Inside
  • Role Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year: Dark Souls III
  • Sports Game of the Year: Steep
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Civilization VI
  • D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Inside
  • Handheld Game of the Year: Pokémon Sole e Luna
  • Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon Go
  • Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Overwatch
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Overwatch
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Inside
  • Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter V
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Superhot VR
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Award: Eagle Flight
  • Game of the Year: Overwatch
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character: The Last Guardian – Trico
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: DOOM
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Battlefield 1
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  • Action Game of the Year: Overwatch
  • Adventure Game of the Year: Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  • Family Game of the Year: Ratchet & Clank
  • Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 3

Forza Horizon 3 è stato premiato come miglior gioco di corse del 2016 mentre Ratchet & Clank trionfa nella categoria miglior gioco per famiglie. Il premio come miglior picchiaduro è invece stato assegnato a Street Fighter V di Capcom. Premi anche per Steep (miglior gioco sportivo) e Pokemon Sole e Luna (miglior gioco per console portatili).

Altri contenuti per Overwatch

  1. Resident Evil 7: Chris Redfield sarà il protagonista del DLC Not A Hero
  2. Hideo Kojima elogia la tecnologia di Horizon Zero Dawn
Overwatch
Aggiungi in Collezione

Overwatch

    Disponibile per
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 24/05/2016
  • PS4 : 24/05/2016
  • Xbox One : 24/05/2016
  • Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
  • Sviluppatore: Blizzard
  • Publisher: Activision-Blizzard
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • +

che voto dai a Overwatch?

8.6

media su 113 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti