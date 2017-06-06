Overwatch torna in testa alla classifica italiana console

AESVI ha pubblicato le classifiche italiane PC e console relative alla settimana che va dal 22 al 28 maggio 2017.torna in vetta alla top ten console, seguito da, mentre su PC domina

Classifica Italiana Console (Settimana 22/28 Maggio 2017)

Da segnalare il buon debutto di Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers in ottava posizione, inoltre si evidenzia il ritorno in top ten di Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition.

Overwatch - PS4 FIFA 17 - PS4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch Tom Clancy's Rainbos Six Siege - PlayStation 4 Minecraft - PlayStation 4 Grand Theft Auto V - PlayStation 4 Injustice 2 - PlayStation 4 Horizon Zero Dawn - PlayStation 4 Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers - Nintendo Switch Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition - PlayStation 4

Classifica Italiana PC (Settimana 22/28 Maggio 2017)

Diablo III Battle Chest Overwatch StarCraft II Battle Chest The Sims 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Football Manager 2017

Su PC, si segnala un podio composto esclusivamente da titoli Activision Blizzard, con Diablo III Battle Chest al comando, seguito da Overwatch e StarCraft II Battle Chest.