Call of Duty WWII Oggi alle ore 18:50

Commentiamo in diretta il reveal del nuovo Call of Duty!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Persona 5
  3. Notizie
  4. Persona 5 eletto Game of the Show dai visitatori dell'EGX Rezzed 2017

Persona 5 eletto Game of the Show dai visitatori dell'EGX Rezzed 2017

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Durante l'EGX Rezzed 2017 che si è tenuto a Londra tra il 30 marzo e il primo aprile, i visitatori hanno potuto esprimere le proprie preferenze per premiare il miglior gioco della fiera. Oggi, l'organizzazione ha diffuso i risultati delle votazioni, che hanno visto trionfare Persona 5, uno dei titoli più caldi del momento.

Il JRPG di Atlus supera quindi l'agguerrita concorrenza e si aggiudica il premio di Game of the Show dell'EGX 2017, seguito da Yooka-Laylee e RIME che completano il podio. Di seguito, la classifica completa diffusa da Gamer Network e basata sui voti ricevuti durante la fiera:

  1. Persona 5 (Koch Media/Atlus)
  2. Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Games)
  3. RiME (Six Foot Europe/Tequila Works)
  4. Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)
  5. Little Nightmares (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  6. Blockships (Dr Davient)
  7. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (Sega)
  8. Gang Beasts (Boneloaf)
  9. Battalion 1944 (Square Enix Collective/Bulkhead Interactive)
  10. Scanner Sombre (Introversion Software)
  11. The Signal From Tölva (Big Robot)
  12. Ooblets (Double Fine/Glumberland)
  13. Paladins (Hi-Rez Studios)
  14. Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
  15. Formula Fusion (R8 Games)
  16. Sonic Mania (Sega)
  17. Guns of Icarus Alliance (Muse Games)
  18. Nerve (Pixel Blimp)
  19. Phantom Halls (Incendium Games)
  20. Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital)

Da segnalare il buon successo di prodotti come Snake Pass, Little Nightmares, Sonic Mania e Paladins, che sembrano essere stati molto apprezzati dai partecipanti all'evento.

Altri contenuti per Persona 5

  1. Pokemon GO: dischiuse 87 milioni di uova durante il Festival dell'Uovo
  2. Super Bomberman R gira ora a 60 fps: l'analisi di Digital Foundry
Persona 5
Aggiungi in Collezione

Persona 5

    Disponibile per
  • Ps3
  • PS4
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Ps3 : 04/04/2017
  • PS4 : 04/04/2017
  • Genere: Gioco di Ruolo
  • Sviluppatore: Atlus
  • Publisher: Atlus
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

che voto dai a Persona 5?

8.5

media su 61 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti