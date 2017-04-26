Persona 5 eletto Game of the Show dai visitatori dell'EGX Rezzed 2017

Il JRPG di Atlus supera quindi l'agguerrita concorrenza e si aggiudica il premio di Game of the Show dell'EGX 2017, seguito da Yooka-Laylee e RIME che completano il podio. Di seguito, la classifica completa diffusa da Gamer Network e basata sui voti ricevuti durante la fiera:
- Persona 5 (Koch Media/Atlus)
- Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Games)
- RiME (Six Foot Europe/Tequila Works)
- Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)
- Little Nightmares (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Blockships (Dr Davient)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (Sega)
- Gang Beasts (Boneloaf)
- Battalion 1944 (Square Enix Collective/Bulkhead Interactive)
- Scanner Sombre (Introversion Software)
- The Signal From Tölva (Big Robot)
- Ooblets (Double Fine/Glumberland)
- Paladins (Hi-Rez Studios)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
- Formula Fusion (R8 Games)
- Sonic Mania (Sega)
- Guns of Icarus Alliance (Muse Games)
- Nerve (Pixel Blimp)
- Phantom Halls (Incendium Games)
- Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital)
Da segnalare il buon successo di prodotti come Snake Pass, Little Nightmares, Sonic Mania e Paladins, che sembrano essere stati molto apprezzati dai partecipanti all'evento.