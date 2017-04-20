Persona 5: Guida ai regali per i Confidant

Ogni personaggio ha delle preferenze ben precise in fatto di regali e potrebbe non gradire un oggetto qualunque. Prestate quindi attenzione alle loro battute, cercando di cogliere le loro preferenze e acquistando un regalo che sia in grado di soddisfare i loro gusti. Visitate diversi negozi durante le vostre gite fuori porta e cercate di comprare gli oggetti che corrispondono alle loro descrizioni, provando così a sorprenderli e compiacerli. In tal modo, il legame con i Confidant si svilupperà più rapidamente rispetto al normale, garantendovi notevoli benefici.
Tuttavia, se volete andare sul sicuro e comprare il regalo adatto ad ogni Confidant senza dover sprecare neanche un prezioso Yen per un dono sgradito, in questa guida troverete tutte le indicazioni utili. Nota Bene: gli oggetti ed i nomi dei negozi sono trascritti in lingua inglese, così come appaiono su Persona 5.
Tae Takemi
- Tabletop Cactus (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Truffle Chocolate (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Black Mug (Shinjuku General Store)
Ann Takamaki
- Truffle Chocolate (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Best of KGB49 (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Branded Perfume (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Red Lipstick (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Heart-Shaped Ring (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Cheap Chocolate (Shibuya Central Street)
Makoto Niijima
- Black Book Cover (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Bike Figure (Tokobushiya)
Futaba Sakura
- Best of KGB49 (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Bike Figure (Tokobushiya)
- Local Character Goods (Tokobushiya)
Mifune Chihaya
- Glass Vase (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Star-Shaped Compact Mirror (Shinjuku General Store)
- Flower Basket (Shinjuku General Store)
Sadayo Kawakami
- Branded Perfume (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Star-Shaped Compact Mirror (Shinjuku General Store)
Ichiko Ohya
- Rustic Fountain Pen (Shinjuku General Store)
- Tabletop Cactus (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Black Mug (Shinjuku General Store)
- High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)
Hifumi Togo
- Black Book Cover (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- Rakugo Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)
- High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)
Haru Okumura
- Glass Vase (Shibuya Underground Mall)
