Persona 5: Guida ai regali per i Confidant

In Persona 5, i Confidant hanno preso il posto dei vecchi Social Link, conservando tuttavia le stesse prerogative. Per sbloccare nuovi dettagli sulla trama, potenziare il vostro gruppo e accedere a inedite abilità da utilizzare durante i combattimenti dovrete dunque cercare di sviluppare al massimo il vostro rapporto con i Confidant.

Ogni personaggio ha delle preferenze ben precise in fatto di regali e potrebbe non gradire un oggetto qualunque. Prestate quindi attenzione alle loro battute, cercando di cogliere le loro preferenze e acquistando un regalo che sia in grado di soddisfare i loro gusti. Visitate diversi negozi durante le vostre gite fuori porta e cercate di comprare gli oggetti che corrispondono alle loro descrizioni, provando così a sorprenderli e compiacerli. In tal modo, il legame con i Confidant si svilupperà più rapidamente rispetto al normale, garantendovi notevoli benefici.

Tuttavia, se volete andare sul sicuro e comprare il regalo adatto ad ogni Confidant senza dover sprecare neanche un prezioso Yen per un dono sgradito, in questa guida troverete tutte le indicazioni utili. Nota Bene: gli oggetti ed i nomi dei negozi sono trascritti in lingua inglese, così come appaiono su Persona 5.

Tae Takemi

  • Tabletop Cactus (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Truffle Chocolate (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Black Mug (Shinjuku General Store)

Ann Takamaki

  • Truffle Chocolate (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Best of KGB49 (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Branded Perfume (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Red Lipstick (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Heart-Shaped Ring (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Cheap Chocolate (Shibuya Central Street)

Makoto Niijima

  • Black Book Cover (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Bike Figure (Tokobushiya)

Futaba Sakura

  • Best of KGB49 (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Bike Figure (Tokobushiya)
  • Local Character Goods (Tokobushiya)

Mifune Chihaya

  • Glass Vase (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Star-Shaped Compact Mirror (Shinjuku General Store)
  • Flower Basket (Shinjuku General Store)

Sadayo Kawakami

  • Branded Perfume (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Star-Shaped Compact Mirror (Shinjuku General Store)

Ichiko Ohya

  • Rustic Fountain Pen (Shinjuku General Store)
  • Tabletop Cactus (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Black Mug (Shinjuku General Store)
  • High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Hifumi Togo

  • Black Book Cover (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • Rakugo Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)
  • High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Haru Okumura

  • Glass Vase (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Su Everyeye.it trovate anche la guida di Persona 5 con i consigli utili e le strategie per iniziare e gestire al meglio i vari aspetti del gioco.

