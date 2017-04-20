Persona 5: Guida ai regali per i Confidant

In, i Confidant hanno preso il posto dei vecchi, conservando tuttavia le stesse prerogative. Per sbloccare nuovi dettagli sulla trama, potenziare il vostro gruppo e accedere a inedite abilità da utilizzare durante i combattimenti dovrete dunque cercare di sviluppare al massimo il vostro rapporto con i

Ogni personaggio ha delle preferenze ben precise in fatto di regali e potrebbe non gradire un oggetto qualunque. Prestate quindi attenzione alle loro battute, cercando di cogliere le loro preferenze e acquistando un regalo che sia in grado di soddisfare i loro gusti. Visitate diversi negozi durante le vostre gite fuori porta e cercate di comprare gli oggetti che corrispondono alle loro descrizioni, provando così a sorprenderli e compiacerli. In tal modo, il legame con i Confidant si svilupperà più rapidamente rispetto al normale, garantendovi notevoli benefici.



Tuttavia, se volete andare sul sicuro e comprare il regalo adatto ad ogni Confidant senza dover sprecare neanche un prezioso Yen per un dono sgradito, in questa guida troverete tutte le indicazioni utili. Nota Bene: gli oggetti ed i nomi dei negozi sono trascritti in lingua inglese, così come appaiono su Persona 5.



Tae Takemi

Tabletop Cactus (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Truffle Chocolate (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Black Mug (Shinjuku General Store)

Ann Takamaki

Truffle Chocolate (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Best of KGB49 (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Branded Perfume (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Red Lipstick (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Heart-Shaped Ring (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Cheap Chocolate (Shibuya Central Street)

Makoto Niijima

Black Book Cover (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Bike Figure (Tokobushiya)

Futaba Sakura

Best of KGB49 (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Bike Figure (Tokobushiya)

Local Character Goods (Tokobushiya)

Mifune Chihaya

Glass Vase (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Star-Shaped Compact Mirror (Shinjuku General Store)

Flower Basket (Shinjuku General Store)

Sadayo Kawakami

Branded Perfume (Shibuya Underground Mall)

High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Custard Cake (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Star-Shaped Compact Mirror (Shinjuku General Store)

Ichiko Ohya

Rustic Fountain Pen (Shinjuku General Store)

Tabletop Cactus (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Black Mug (Shinjuku General Store)

High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Hifumi Togo

Black Book Cover (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Sakura Design Fan (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Matcha Pudding (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Rakugo Classical Works (Shibuya Underground Mall)

High-Class Fragrance Gift Package (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Haru Okumura

Glass Vase (Shibuya Underground Mall)

Su Everyeye.it trovate anche la guida di Persona 5 con i consigli utili e le strategie per iniziare e gestire al meglio i vari aspetti del gioco.