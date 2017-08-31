Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
GAMESCOM
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Persona 5
  3. Notizie
  4. Persona 5 è il miglior gioco di sempre per i lettori di Famitsu

Persona 5 è il miglior gioco di sempre per i lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il numero 1.500 di Famitsu (disponibile da oggi nelle edicole giapponesi) contiene i risultati di un sondaggio indetto a luglio per eleggere il miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi. I lettori della celebre rivista non hanno dubbi: Persona 5 è il miglior gioco di sempre.

Il JRPG di Atlus occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seguito da Dragon Quest III e Splatoon 2, in top ten trovano spazio anche NieR Automata, Final Fantasy VII, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Chrono Trigger e Sakura Wars.

  1. Persona 5 – 835
  2. Dragon Quest III – 612
  3. Splatoon – 411
  4. NieR Automata – 369
  5. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 350
  6. Final Fantasy VII – 287
  7. Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony – 257
  8. Chrono Trigger – 231
  9. Sakura Wars – 223
  10. Shenmue – 217
  11. Danganronpa 1.2 Reload
  12. Shenmue 2
  13. Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Future Tone
  14. Yakuza 0
  15. Otoca D'Or
  16. Persona 4 Golden
  17. Okami
  18. Xenoblade Chronicles
  19. Suikoden II
  20. Final Fantasy XI
  21. Danganronpa 2
  22. Danganronpa
  23. Earthbound
  24. Dragon Quest V
  25. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
  26. Final Fantasy X
  27. Xenogears
  28. Monster Retsuden Oreca Battle
  29. Sonic Adventure 2
  30. Tactics Ogre
  31. Fate/Grand Order
  32. Persona 3
  33. Super Mario Bros
  34. Kingdom Hearts II
  35. moon
  36. Hatsune Miku Project Mirai Deluxe
  37. Dragon Quest X
  38. Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone
  39. Final Fantasy XV
  40. Hatsune Miku Project DIVA X

Per quanto riguarda invece l console, è PlayStation 2 a trionfare, seguita da PS One e Super Nintendo:

  1. PS2 – 16%
  2. PlayStation – 15%
  3. Super Nintendo – 11%
  4. PS4 – 8%
  5. PS3 – 6%
  6. Arcade – 5%
  7. Dreamcast – 5%
  8. PC – 5%
  9. Nintendo NES – 5%
  10. GameCube – 3%
  11. N64 – 3%
  12. PSP – 3%
  13. SEGA Saturn – 3%
  14. PS Vita – 3%
  15. 3DS – 2%
  16. Wii – 2%
  17. Altre – 6%

La "battaglia" tra publisher viene invece vinta da SEGA con il 20% delle preferenze. A seguire, Square-Enix e Konami:

  1. SEGA – 20%
  2. Square Enix - 17%
  3. Konami – 12%
  4. Nintendo – 11%
  5. Atlus – 7%
  6. Spike Chunsoft – 5%
  7. Bandai Namco – 4%
  8. Capcom – 4%
  9. Sony Interactive Entertainment – 3%
  10. Koei Tecmo – 2%

Cosa ne pensate di questi risultati? Siete d'accordo con i pareri dei lettori di Famitsu?

FONTE: DualShockers
Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Persona 5

  1. Shenmue 3: pubblicati nuovi screenshot del gioco di Yu Suzuki
  2. Worms W.M.D. annunciato per Nintendo Switch

Persona 5

Persona 5
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Ps3
  • PS4
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Ps3 : 04/04/2017
  • PS4 : 04/04/2017
  • Genere: Gioco di Ruolo
  • Sviluppatore: Atlus
  • Publisher: Atlus
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

che voto dai a Persona 5?

8.6

media su 74 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti