Persona 5 è il miglior gioco di sempre per i lettori di Famitsu

Il numero 1.500 di Famitsu (disponibile da oggi nelle edicole giapponesi) contiene i risultati di un sondaggio indetto a luglio per eleggere il miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi. I lettori della celebre rivista non hanno dubbi:è il miglior gioco di sempre.

Il JRPG di Atlus occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seguito da Dragon Quest III e Splatoon 2, in top ten trovano spazio anche NieR Automata, Final Fantasy VII, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Chrono Trigger e Sakura Wars.

Persona 5 – 835 Dragon Quest III – 612 Splatoon – 411 NieR Automata – 369 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 350 Final Fantasy VII – 287 Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony – 257 Chrono Trigger – 231 Sakura Wars – 223 Shenmue – 217 Danganronpa 1.2 Reload Shenmue 2 Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Future Tone Yakuza 0 Otoca D'Or Persona 4 Golden Okami Xenoblade Chronicles Suikoden II Final Fantasy XI Danganronpa 2 Danganronpa Earthbound Dragon Quest V The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Final Fantasy X Xenogears Monster Retsuden Oreca Battle Sonic Adventure 2 Tactics Ogre Fate/Grand Order Persona 3 Super Mario Bros Kingdom Hearts II moon Hatsune Miku Project Mirai Deluxe Dragon Quest X Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone Final Fantasy XV Hatsune Miku Project DIVA X

Per quanto riguarda invece l console, è PlayStation 2 a trionfare, seguita da PS One e Super Nintendo:

PS2 – 16% PlayStation – 15% Super Nintendo – 11% PS4 – 8% PS3 – 6% Arcade – 5% Dreamcast – 5% PC – 5% Nintendo NES – 5% GameCube – 3% N64 – 3% PSP – 3% SEGA Saturn – 3% PS Vita – 3% 3DS – 2% Wii – 2% Altre – 6%

La "battaglia" tra publisher viene invece vinta da SEGA con il 20% delle preferenze. A seguire, Square-Enix e Konami:

SEGA – 20% Square Enix - 17% Konami – 12% Nintendo – 11% Atlus – 7% Spike Chunsoft – 5% Bandai Namco – 4% Capcom – 4% Sony Interactive Entertainment – 3% Koei Tecmo – 2%

Cosa ne pensate di questi risultati? Siete d'accordo con i pareri dei lettori di Famitsu?