Persona 5 è il miglior gioco di sempre per i lettori di Famitsu

Il JRPG di Atlus occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seguito da Dragon Quest III e Splatoon 2, in top ten trovano spazio anche NieR Automata, Final Fantasy VII, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Chrono Trigger e Sakura Wars.
- Persona 5 – 835
- Dragon Quest III – 612
- Splatoon – 411
- NieR Automata – 369
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 350
- Final Fantasy VII – 287
- Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony – 257
- Chrono Trigger – 231
- Sakura Wars – 223
- Shenmue – 217
- Danganronpa 1.2 Reload
- Shenmue 2
- Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Future Tone
- Yakuza 0
- Otoca D'Or
- Persona 4 Golden
- Okami
- Xenoblade Chronicles
- Suikoden II
- Final Fantasy XI
- Danganronpa 2
- Danganronpa
- Earthbound
- Dragon Quest V
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
- Final Fantasy X
- Xenogears
- Monster Retsuden Oreca Battle
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Tactics Ogre
- Fate/Grand Order
- Persona 3
- Super Mario Bros
- Kingdom Hearts II
- moon
- Hatsune Miku Project Mirai Deluxe
- Dragon Quest X
- Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone
- Final Fantasy XV
- Hatsune Miku Project DIVA X
Per quanto riguarda invece l console, è PlayStation 2 a trionfare, seguita da PS One e Super Nintendo:
- PS2 – 16%
- PlayStation – 15%
- Super Nintendo – 11%
- PS4 – 8%
- PS3 – 6%
- Arcade – 5%
- Dreamcast – 5%
- PC – 5%
- Nintendo NES – 5%
- GameCube – 3%
- N64 – 3%
- PSP – 3%
- SEGA Saturn – 3%
- PS Vita – 3%
- 3DS – 2%
- Wii – 2%
- Altre – 6%
La "battaglia" tra publisher viene invece vinta da SEGA con il 20% delle preferenze. A seguire, Square-Enix e Konami:
- SEGA – 20%
- Square Enix - 17%
- Konami – 12%
- Nintendo – 11%
- Atlus – 7%
- Spike Chunsoft – 5%
- Bandai Namco – 4%
- Capcom – 4%
- Sony Interactive Entertainment – 3%
- Koei Tecmo – 2%
Cosa ne pensate di questi risultati? Siete d'accordo con i pareri dei lettori di Famitsu?
FONTE: DualShockers
