PES 2018 debutta al primo posto della classifica italiana console

Classifica Italiana Giochi Console - Settimana 11/17 Settembre
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 PS4
- NBA 2K18 PS4
- Destiny 2 PS4
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta PS4
- Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy PS4
- NBA 2K18 Steelbook Edition PS4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V PS4
- Minecraft PS4
Classifica Italiana PC - Settimana 11/17 Settembre 2017
- The Sims 4
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- F1 2017: Day One Edition
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
- FIFA 17
Cosa ne pensate di queste classifiche? Aspettiamo i vostri pareri nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.
