PES 2018 debutta al primo posto della classifica italiana console

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
PES 2018 è il nuovo leader della classifica italiana giochi per console. Il calcistico di Konami ha conquistato la prima posizione della top 10, lasciandosi alle spalle NBA 2K18 e Destiny 2. Di seguito, la classifica completa PC e console.

Classifica Italiana Giochi Console - Settimana 11/17 Settembre

  1. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 PS4
  2. NBA 2K18 PS4
  3. Destiny 2 PS4
  4. Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta PS4
  5. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy PS4
  6. NBA 2K18 Steelbook Edition PS4
  7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
  8. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 PS4
  9. Grand Theft Auto V PS4
  10. Minecraft PS4

Classifica Italiana PC - Settimana 11/17 Settembre 2017

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  4. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. F1 2017: Day One Edition
  9. Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
  10. FIFA 17

Cosa ne pensate di queste classifiche? Aspettiamo i vostri pareri nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.

Contenuti più Letti