  PES 2018 debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Winning Eleven 2018 (Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 in Occidente) debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese con 64,342 copie vendute su PS4, a cui si aggiungono le 12.777 della versione PlayStation 3, per un totale di 77,119 unità distribuite nella settimana di lancio.

Metroid Samus Returns apre con 30.855 copie mentre Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta si ferma a quota 23,131. Di seguito, la classifica completa:

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  1. [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 64,342
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 37,481 (1,138,962)
  3. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns (Nintendo, 09/15/17) (Limited Edition Included) – 30,855
  4. [PS4] Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta (SIE, 09/14/17) – 23,131
  5. [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 20,018 (70,281)
  6. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 13,487 (136,694)
  7. [PS3] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 12,777
  8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 10,971 (694,185)
  9. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 10,525 (1,720,431)
  10. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 9,414 (133,621)
  11. [PS4] F1 2017 (Ubisoft, 09/14/17) – 7,190
  12. [3DS] The Snack World Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 6,658 (161,807)
  13. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 5,877 (1,343,479)
  14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,000 (585,553)
  15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,840 (239,954)
  16. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,782 (27,827)
  17. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,589 (221,700)
  18. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,160 (1,208,116)
  19. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Atlus, 08/31/17) – 3,057 (38,653)
  20. [NSW] Champion Jockey Special (Koei Tecmo, 09/14/17) – 2,626

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite dlla settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 44,052 (45,439)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 19,322 (18,483)
  3. New Nintendo 3DS XL – 10,650 (9,628)
  4. New Nintendo 2DS XL – 8,761 (9,403)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,338 (10,999)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 3,847 (3,913)
  7. New Nintendo 2DS – 1,726 (1,772)
  8. New Nintendo 3DS – 428 (331)
  9. PlayStation 3 – 99 (115)
  10. Wii U – 86 (90)
  11. Xbox One – 57 (63)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 3DS XL. Fanalino di coda Xbox On con 57 pezzi venduti.

