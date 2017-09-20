PES 2018 debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese

Metroid Samus Returns apre con 30.855 copie mentre Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta si ferma a quota 23,131. Di seguito, la classifica completa:
Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 64,342
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 37,481 (1,138,962)
- [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns (Nintendo, 09/15/17) (Limited Edition Included) – 30,855
- [PS4] Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta (SIE, 09/14/17) – 23,131
- [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 20,018 (70,281)
- [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 13,487 (136,694)
- [PS3] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 12,777
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 10,971 (694,185)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 10,525 (1,720,431)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 9,414 (133,621)
- [PS4] F1 2017 (Ubisoft, 09/14/17) – 7,190
- [3DS] The Snack World Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 6,658 (161,807)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 5,877 (1,343,479)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,000 (585,553)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,840 (239,954)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,782 (27,827)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,589 (221,700)
- [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,160 (1,208,116)
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Atlus, 08/31/17) – 3,057 (38,653)
- [NSW] Champion Jockey Special (Koei Tecmo, 09/14/17) – 2,626
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite dlla settimana precedente)
- Switch – 44,052 (45,439)
- PlayStation 4 – 19,322 (18,483)
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – 10,650 (9,628)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL – 8,761 (9,403)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,338 (10,999)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,847 (3,913)
- New Nintendo 2DS – 1,726 (1,772)
- New Nintendo 3DS – 428 (331)
- PlayStation 3 – 99 (115)
- Wii U – 86 (90)
- Xbox One – 57 (63)
Sul fronte hardware, Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 3DS XL. Fanalino di coda Xbox On con 57 pezzi venduti.
