Pinball FX3 e Fallout 4 GOTY tra le novità della settimana di Xbox Store

Come ogni settimana,ha annunciato oggi la lista delle novità in arrivo su: il marketplace disi aggiorna con nuovi giochi per Xbox One, demo, beta e apertura dei preordini dei titoli più caldi dei prossimi mesi.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i nuovi giochi e i nuovi pre-order per Xbox One disponibili sullo store Microsoft. Tra le novità della settimana segnaliamo l'arrivo di Pinball FX3, Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition e FIFA 18 Icon e Ronaldo Edition.

Novità Xbox One

Splasher (27 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

Pinball FX3 (26 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition (26 Settembre - 89,99 euro)

FIFA 18 Icon Edition (26 Settembre - 99,99 euro)

Halo Wars 2 Awakening The Night (27 Settembre - 24,99 euro)

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (26 Settembre - 49,99 euro)

Lightfield (26 Settembre - 14,99 euro)

Ruiner (26 Settembre - 19,99 euo)

Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition (26 Settembre - 49,99 euro)

Raiders of th Broken Planet (Disponibile Ora - Gratis)

Preordini Giochi Xbox One

Shiny (10 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)

Let Them Come (2 Ottobre - 14,99 euro)

Iron Wings (5 Ottobre - 19,99 euro)

Sono inoltre disponibili le nuove offerte Deals with Gold della settimana, a breve Microsoft dovrebbe anche annunciare i Games with Gold di ottobre 2017.