PlayStation 4: un nuovo video promuove la line-up giapponese

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia ha pubblicato un video intitolato "Play! Play! Play!", realizzato in collaborazione con il DJ giapponese Banvox. Strutturato come un musical, il trailer presenta i prossimi giochi in arrivo su PlayStation 4.

Tra i titoli che presto arricchiranno la line-up giapponese di PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro troviamo
Dragon Quest XI In Search of Departed Time, LEGO Worlds, Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood, PaRappa the Rapper Remastered, Tekken 7, LocoRoco Remastered, Everybody's Golf, Gundam Versus, Earth Defense Force 5, Fire Pro Wrestling World, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana, Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition, Dragon Quest X Online e Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Championship 2017.

