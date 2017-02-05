PlayStation 4 Pro: ecco una lista dei giochi testati in modalità Boost

Fra i giochi testati da vari utenti NeoGaf che hanno ottenuto accesso alla versione Beta del firmware 4.50 di PlayStation 4 Pro, abbiamo:
- Alien Isolation
- Arcania
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity
- Assetto Corsa
- Attack on Titan
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Battlefield 4
- Bloodborne
- Bioshock Infinite Remastered
- Broforce
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Darksiders II
- Dark Souls III
- Daylight
- Dead Island Remastered
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising 2
- Destiny
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- DOOM (2016)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Driveclub
- Dying Light
- Everybodys Gone To The Rapture
- The Evil Within
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry: Primal
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grow Home
- Homefront: Revolution
- Just Cause 3
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Lords Of The Fallen
- Mad Max
- Oddworld New And Tasty
- Project Cars
- PT Demo
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Resident Evil 5
- Rocket League
- Sleeping Dogs
- SOMA
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Street Fighter V
- Tomb Raider (2014 remaster)
- The Talos Principal
- Tropico 5
- Until Dawn
- The Witcher 3
- Yakuza 0
La modalità Boost sembra avere in generale un'influenza positiva per i giochi su cui agisce: gli esempi migliori li offrono The Evil Within, Assassin's Creed: Unity, Star Wars: Battlefront, Resident Evil 5, Rainbow Six: Siege, Project Cars, Killzone: Shadow Fall, Bloodborne (che, però, continua a presentare problemi di frame pacing, al pari di Dark Souls 3) ed altri ancora che godono di frame-rate decisamente superiori. In altri casi, vengono risolti anche problemi tecnici come il tearing (Lords of the Fallen, The Witcher 3, Yakuza 0), o vengono ridotti i tempi di caricamento (Street Fighter V).
Non mancano però i casi, come Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dying Light, Mad Max, Driveclub, Dead Island Remastered ed altri, in cui le performace traggono solo un minimo beneficio dalla modalità Boost, o addirittura rimangono pressoché invariate. Se curiosi di passare in rassegna gli esiti dati da ogni singolo titolo, vi rimandiamo al seguente indirizzo. In calce all'articolo, infine, trovate alcuni video di comparazione fatti dagli utenti, utili a farsi un'idea delle potenzialità della Boost mode.