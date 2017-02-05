PlayStation 4 Pro: ecco una lista dei giochi testati in modalità Boost

Il firmware 4.50 cheha reso disponibile per il download in versione Beta, ha introdotto sula, capace di incrementare il frame-rate dei giochi non ottimizzati per la console. Di seguito vi proponiamo una lista di giochi testati in questa modalità, per poi andare a verificare gli eventuali cambiamenti.

Fra i giochi testati da vari utenti NeoGaf che hanno ottenuto accesso alla versione Beta del firmware 4.50 di PlayStation 4 Pro, abbiamo:

Alien Isolation

Arcania

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assetto Corsa

Attack on Titan

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: The Telltale Series

Battlefield 4

Bloodborne

Bioshock Infinite Remastered

Broforce

Call Of Duty: Ghosts

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Darksiders II

Dark Souls III

Daylight

Dead Island Remastered

Dead Rising

Dead Rising 2

Destiny

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

DOOM (2016)

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Driveclub

Dying Light

Everybodys Gone To The Rapture

The Evil Within

Fallout 4

Far Cry: Primal

Final Fantasy XIV

Grand Theft Auto V

Grow Home

Homefront: Revolution

Just Cause 3

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Lords Of The Fallen

Mad Max

Oddworld New And Tasty

Project Cars

PT Demo

Rainbow Six Siege

Resident Evil 5

Rocket League

Sleeping Dogs

SOMA

Star Wars Battlefront

Street Fighter V

Tomb Raider (2014 remaster)

The Talos Principal

Tropico 5

Until Dawn

The Witcher 3

Yakuza 0

La modalità Boost sembra avere in generale un'influenza positiva per i giochi su cui agisce: gli esempi migliori li offrono The Evil Within, Assassin's Creed: Unity, Star Wars: Battlefront, Resident Evil 5, Rainbow Six: Siege, Project Cars, Killzone: Shadow Fall, Bloodborne (che, però, continua a presentare problemi di frame pacing, al pari di Dark Souls 3) ed altri ancora che godono di frame-rate decisamente superiori. In altri casi, vengono risolti anche problemi tecnici come il tearing (Lords of the Fallen, The Witcher 3, Yakuza 0), o vengono ridotti i tempi di caricamento (Street Fighter V).

Non mancano però i casi, come Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dying Light, Mad Max, Driveclub, Dead Island Remastered ed altri, in cui le performace traggono solo un minimo beneficio dalla modalità Boost, o addirittura rimangono pressoché invariate. Se curiosi di passare in rassegna gli esiti dati da ogni singolo titolo, vi rimandiamo al seguente indirizzo. In calce all'articolo, infine, trovate alcuni video di comparazione fatti dagli utenti, utili a farsi un'idea delle potenzialità della Boost mode.