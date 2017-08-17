Logo Everyeye.it

Tutte le news e gli articoli riguardanti la SONY Playstation VR

Playstation 4: Sony annuncia la line up per il PAX West 2017

di
A circa due settimane dall'inizio del http://www.everyeye.it/notizie/destiny-2-far-cry-5-the-witcher-tra-titoli-presenti-prossimo-pax-west-301519.htmlLinkPAX West 2017, fiera videoludica annuale che si terrà al Washington State Convention Center di Seattle dal primo al 4 settembre, Sony ha annunciato l'elenco completo dei giochi presenti per l'occasione.

Fra i titoli di spicco figurano Uncharted: L'eredità Perduta, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Battle Chasers, Detroit: Become Human, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite e Gran Turismo Sport. Di seguito potete consultare la lista completa:

PlayStation 4

  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • PlayLink: Hidden Agenda
  • PlayLink: That’s You!
  • PlayLink: Knowledge is Power
  • PlayLink: Frantics
  • Uncharted: L'eredità Perduta
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Knack 2
  • Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
  • Swords of Ditto
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Burly Men at Sea
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Samurai Shodown V Special
  • Omen of Sorrow
  • Windjammers
  • Hob
  • Battle Chasers

PlayStation VR

  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • The Inpatient
  • Bravo Team
  • Kaiju Driving Range
  • Moss
  • Star Child
  • League of War: VR Arena
  • Sparc

Come potete vedere, anche Playstation VR sarà presente all'evento, con produzioni del calibro di Gran Turismo Sport, The Inpatient e Bravo Team.

