Playstation 4: Sony annuncia la line up per il PAX West 2017

Fra i titoli di spicco figurano Uncharted: L'eredità Perduta, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Battle Chasers, Detroit: Become Human, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite e Gran Turismo Sport. Di seguito potete consultare la lista completa:
PlayStation 4
- Gran Turismo Sport
- PlayLink: Hidden Agenda
- PlayLink: That’s You!
- PlayLink: Knowledge is Power
- PlayLink: Frantics
- Uncharted: L'eredità Perduta
- Detroit: Become Human
- Knack 2
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Swords of Ditto
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Tooth and Tail
- Burly Men at Sea
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Omen of Sorrow
- Windjammers
- Hob
- Battle Chasers
PlayStation VR
- Gran Turismo Sport
- The Inpatient
- Bravo Team
- Kaiju Driving Range
- Moss
- Star Child
- League of War: VR Arena
- Sparc
Come potete vedere, anche Playstation VR sarà presente all'evento, con produzioni del calibro di Gran Turismo Sport, The Inpatient e Bravo Team.
