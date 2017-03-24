Playstation Now: ecco la prima ondata di giochi PS4

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Sony ha confermato di recente che i giochi Playstation 4 verranno aggiunti alla piattaforma Playstation Now nel corso del 2017. Oggi possiamo dare un'occhiata alla prima ondata di titoli PS4 che saranno resi disponibili durante la closed beta del servizio.

Come potete vedere nel video riportato a fondo pagina, i primi titoli PS4 che verranno aggiunti sulla closed beta di Playstation Now sono: Killzone Shadowfall, Entwined, Hohokum, Helldivers, Escape Plan, Knack, Counterspy, The Unfinished Swan, Resogun, Doki Doki Univese, Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition, Sound Shapes, Super Stardust Ultra e Hardware Rivals. Ricordiamo che a partire da Agosto 2017 Playstation Now sarà disponibile soltanto su Playstation 4 e PC.

Cosa ne pensate di questa tipologia di servizi come Xbox Game Pass e Playstation Now?

