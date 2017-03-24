Playstation Now: ecco la prima ondata di giochi PS4

Come potete vedere nel video riportato a fondo pagina, i primi titoli PS4 che verranno aggiunti sulla closed beta di Playstation Now sono: Killzone Shadowfall, Entwined, Hohokum, Helldivers, Escape Plan, Knack, Counterspy, The Unfinished Swan, Resogun, Doki Doki Univese, Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition, Sound Shapes, Super Stardust Ultra e Hardware Rivals. Ricordiamo che a partire da Agosto 2017 Playstation Now sarà disponibile soltanto su Playstation 4 e PC.
Cosa ne pensate di questa tipologia di servizi come Xbox Game Pass e Playstation Now?