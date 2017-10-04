PlayStation Now: SOMA, Deadlight Director's Cut e Styx si aggiungono al catalogo

Dead Island Definitive Edition

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

SOMA

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition

Blood Bowl 2

The Swapper

Toukiden Kiwami

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition

Akiba's Trip Undead and Undressed

Lone Survivor The Director's Cut

Overlord Fellowship of Evil

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition

Whispering Willows

Extreme Exorcism

Styx Master of Shadows

Technomancer

Agatha Christie The ABC Murders

ha aggiornato il catalogo dicon 18 giochi a tema horror per festeggiare l'arrivo di Halloween. Tra questi, ci tiamo, Blood Bowl 2,e Toukiden Kiwami.

Ricordiamo che PlayStation Now non è ancora disponibile in Italia, restiamo in attesa di eventuali annunci riguardo l'arrivo del servizio nel nostro paese.