PlayStation Now: SOMA, Deadlight Director's Cut e Styx si aggiungono al catalogo

di
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha aggiornato il catalogo di PlayStation Now con 18 giochi a tema horror per festeggiare l'arrivo di Halloween. Tra questi, ci tiamo SOMA, Blood Bowl 2, The Swapper e Toukiden Kiwami.
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • SOMA
  • Deadlight Director’s Cut
  • Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
  • Blood Bowl 2
  • The Swapper
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition
  • Akiba's Trip Undead and Undressed
  • Lone Survivor The Director's Cut
  • Overlord Fellowship of Evil
  • Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition
  • Whispering Willows
  • Extreme Exorcism
  • Styx Master of Shadows
  • Technomancer
  • Agatha Christie The ABC Murders

Ricordiamo che PlayStation Now non è ancora disponibile in Italia, restiamo in attesa di eventuali annunci riguardo l'arrivo del servizio nel nostro paese.

