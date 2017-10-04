PlayStation Now: SOMA, Deadlight Director's Cut e Styx si aggiungono al catalogo

- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- SOMA
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
- Blood Bowl 2
- The Swapper
- Toukiden Kiwami
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition
- Akiba's Trip Undead and Undressed
- Lone Survivor The Director's Cut
- Overlord Fellowship of Evil
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition
- Whispering Willows
- Extreme Exorcism
- Styx Master of Shadows
- Technomancer
- Agatha Christie The ABC Murders
Ricordiamo che PlayStation Now non è ancora disponibile in Italia, restiamo in attesa di eventuali annunci riguardo l'arrivo del servizio nel nostro paese.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti