  4. PlayStation Plus: Horizon Zero Dawn e The Last of Us tra i giochi in offerta a Ottobre 2017 (Video Speciale)

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni mese, anche a ottobre 2017 gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus potranno usufruire di sconti sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PS3.

Tra le tante offerte segnaliamo le promozioni su The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn e sui preorder di Assassin's Creed Origins, The Crew 2 e Far Cry 5. Per l'elenco completo vi rimandiamo al nostro speciale sugli sconti PlayStation Plus di ottobre.

Una selezione di offerte incentrate principalmente sulle esclusive PlayStation di Sony Interactive Entertainment (tra cui Ratchet & Clank, Killzone Shadow Fall, inFamous First Light, WipEout Omega Collection e The Order 1886) anche se non mancano offerte sui preordini digitali...

