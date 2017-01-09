PlayStation Store: ARK e GTA V tra i giochi più scaricati a dicembre 2016

Di seguito, le classifiche dei giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita più scaricati dal PlayStation Store durante il mese di dicembre 2016:
PlayStation 4
ARK Survival Evolved è stato il gioco per PS4 più venduto sul PlayStation Store, seguito da Battlefield 1 e da Grand Theft Auto V, mentre a ridosso del podio troviamo FIFA 17, Rocket League e Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration.
- ARK Survival Evolved
- Battlefield 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 17
- Rocket League
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Final Fantasy XV
- Titanfall 2
- Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- EA Sports UFC 2
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier
- Fallout 4
- Destiny I Signori del Ferro
- The Last of Us Remastered
PlayStation VR
Su PlayStation VR, il trionfatore è invece PlayStation VR Worlds, seguito da Batman Arkham VR e Driveclub VR che completano il podio.
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Batman Arkham VR
- Driveclub VR
- Job Simulator
- Until Dawn Rush of Blood
- Perfect
- Gunjack
- Sports Bar VR
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Lethal VR
PlayStation Vita
Il "vecchio" PlayStation 4 Golden domina la top ten PlayStation Vita, con Minecraft e World of Final Fantasy rispettivamente in seconda e terza posizione.
- Persona 4 Golden
- Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition
- World of Final Fantasy
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss
- Hotline Miami
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- Sword Art Online Hollow Realization
- Lara Croft GO
Contenuti Aggiuntivi: DLC e Season Pass
Buon successo per il Season Pass di Final Fantasy XV e per l'arena Vulcan di Rocket League, così come per il Season Pass di Star Wars Battlefront, ora in vendita a prezzo scontato.
- Final Fantasy XV - Season Pass
- Rocket League - Vulcan
- Star Wars Battlefront - Season Pass
- Rocket League - Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Pass Anno 2
- Fallout 4 - Nuka World
- Rocket League - Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- The Crew - Calling All Units
- 1Rocket League - Masamune
- Fallout 4 - Far Harbor
- The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited - ESO Plus
- Fallout 4 - Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4 - Automatron
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass
- Rocket League - Back to the Future Car Pack
- Fallout 4 - Contraptions Workshop
- Star Wars Battlefront - Death Star
- Ark Survival Evolved - ARK Scorched Earth
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Survival
PlayStation 3
Su PlayStation 3, FIFA 17 guida la classifica, lasciandosi alle spalle Grand Theft Auto V e Minecraft. La mancanza di nuove pubblicazioni inizia a farsi sentire e in classifica tornano titoli non proprio recenti come Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 e Need for Speed Rivals.
- Fifa 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
- Battlefield 4
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Goat Simulator
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Classics HD
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
PS One e PS2 Classics
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Final Fantasy IX
- Canis Canem Edit
Chiudono la classifica i titoli PSOne e PS2: l'intera trilogia di Crash Bandicoot occupa tutte le posizioni del podio, con a seguire Crash Team Racing, Castlevania Symphony of the Night e Spyro The Dragon Trilogy.