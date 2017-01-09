PlayStation Store: ARK e GTA V tra i giochi più scaricati a dicembre 2016

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Europa e Nord America durante l'ultimo mese del 2016. Su PlayStation 4 trionfa ARK Survival Evolved, seguito da Battlefield 1 e GTA V.

Di seguito, le classifiche dei giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita più scaricati dal PlayStation Store durante il mese di dicembre 2016:

PlayStation 4
ARK Survival Evolved è stato il gioco per PS4 più venduto sul PlayStation Store, seguito da Battlefield 1 e da Grand Theft Auto V, mentre a ridosso del podio troviamo FIFA 17, Rocket League e Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration.

  1. ARK Survival Evolved
  2. Battlefield 1
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. FIFA 17
  5. Rocket League
  6. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  7. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  8. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  9. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  10. Final Fantasy XV
  11. Titanfall 2
  12. Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
  13. Mortal Kombat X
  14. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  15. EA Sports UFC 2
  16. The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
  17. The Walking Dead A New Frontier
  18. Fallout 4
  19. Destiny I Signori del Ferro
  20. The Last of Us Remastered

PlayStation VR
Su PlayStation VR, il trionfatore è invece PlayStation VR Worlds, seguito da Batman Arkham VR e Driveclub VR che completano il podio.

  1. PlayStation VR Worlds
  2. Batman Arkham VR
  3. Driveclub VR
  4. Job Simulator
  5. Until Dawn Rush of Blood
  6. Perfect
  7. Gunjack
  8. Sports Bar VR
  9. Fruit Ninja VR
  10. Lethal VR

PlayStation Vita
Il "vecchio" PlayStation 4 Golden domina la top ten PlayStation Vita, con Minecraft e World of Final Fantasy rispettivamente in seconda e terza posizione.

  1. Persona 4 Golden
  2. Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition
  3. World of Final Fantasy
  4. Dragon Quest Builders
  5. Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy
  6. Uncharted: Golden Abyss
  7. Hotline Miami
  8. WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
  9. Sword Art Online Hollow Realization
  10. Lara Croft GO

Contenuti Aggiuntivi: DLC e Season Pass
Buon successo per il Season Pass di Final Fantasy XV e per l'arena Vulcan di Rocket League, così come per il Season Pass di Star Wars Battlefront, ora in vendita a prezzo scontato.

  1. Final Fantasy XV - Season Pass
  2. Rocket League - Vulcan
  3. Star Wars Battlefront - Season Pass
  4. Rocket League - Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  5. Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Pass Anno 2
  7. Fallout 4 - Nuka World
  8. Rocket League - Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  9. The Crew - Calling All Units
  10. 1Rocket League - Masamune
  11. Fallout 4 - Far Harbor
  12. The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited - ESO Plus
  13. Fallout 4 - Vault-Tec Workshop
  14. Fallout 4 - Automatron
  15. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass
  16. Rocket League - Back to the Future Car Pack
  17. Fallout 4 - Contraptions Workshop
  18. Star Wars Battlefront - Death Star
  19. Ark Survival Evolved - ARK Scorched Earth
  20. Tom Clancy's The Division - Survival

PlayStation 3
Su PlayStation 3, FIFA 17 guida la classifica, lasciandosi alle spalle Grand Theft Auto V e Minecraft. La mancanza di nuove pubblicazioni inizia a farsi sentire e in classifica tornano titoli non proprio recenti come Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 e Need for Speed Rivals.

  1. Fifa 17
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
  4. Battlefield 4
  5. Tekken Tag Tournament 2
  6. Goat Simulator
  7. Need for Speed Rivals
  8. Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Classics HD
  9. Dragon Ball Xenoverse
  10. WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

PS One e PS2 Classics

  1. Crash Bandicoot
  2. Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
  3. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  4. CTR: Crash Team Racing
  5. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  6. Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
  7. Final Fantasy VII
  8. Final Fantasy VIII
  9. Final Fantasy IX
  10. Canis Canem Edit

Chiudono la classifica i titoli PSOne e PS2: l'intera trilogia di Crash Bandicoot occupa tutte le posizioni del podio, con a seguire Crash Team Racing, Castlevania Symphony of the Night e Spyro The Dragon Trilogy.

