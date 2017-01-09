PlayStation Store: ARK e GTA V tra i giochi più scaricati a dicembre 2016

ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Europa e Nord America durante l'ultimo mese del 2016. Su PlayStation 4 trionfa, seguito da

Di seguito, le classifiche dei giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita più scaricati dal PlayStation Store durante il mese di dicembre 2016:

PlayStation 4

ARK Survival Evolved è stato il gioco per PS4 più venduto sul PlayStation Store, seguito da Battlefield 1 e da Grand Theft Auto V, mentre a ridosso del podio troviamo FIFA 17, Rocket League e Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration.

ARK Survival Evolved Battlefield 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 17 Rocket League Rise of the Tomb Raider Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro Call of Duty Infinite Warfare The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Final Fantasy XV Titanfall 2 Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition Mortal Kombat X Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 2 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition The Walking Dead A New Frontier Fallout 4 Destiny I Signori del Ferro The Last of Us Remastered

PlayStation VR

Su PlayStation VR, il trionfatore è invece PlayStation VR Worlds, seguito da Batman Arkham VR e Driveclub VR che completano il podio.

PlayStation VR Worlds Batman Arkham VR Driveclub VR Job Simulator Until Dawn Rush of Blood Perfect Gunjack Sports Bar VR Fruit Ninja VR Lethal VR

PlayStation Vita

Il "vecchio" PlayStation 4 Golden domina la top ten PlayStation Vita, con Minecraft e World of Final Fantasy rispettivamente in seconda e terza posizione.

Persona 4 Golden Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition World of Final Fantasy Dragon Quest Builders Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy Uncharted: Golden Abyss Hotline Miami WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Sword Art Online Hollow Realization Lara Croft GO

Contenuti Aggiuntivi: DLC e Season Pass

Buon successo per il Season Pass di Final Fantasy XV e per l'arena Vulcan di Rocket League, così come per il Season Pass di Star Wars Battlefront, ora in vendita a prezzo scontato.

Final Fantasy XV - Season Pass Rocket League - Vulcan Star Wars Battlefront - Season Pass Rocket League - Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Car Pack Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Pass Anno 2 Fallout 4 - Nuka World Rocket League - Supersonic Fury DLC Pack The Crew - Calling All Units 1Rocket League - Masamune Fallout 4 - Far Harbor The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited - ESO Plus Fallout 4 - Vault-Tec Workshop Fallout 4 - Automatron The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass Rocket League - Back to the Future Car Pack Fallout 4 - Contraptions Workshop Star Wars Battlefront - Death Star Ark Survival Evolved - ARK Scorched Earth Tom Clancy's The Division - Survival

PlayStation 3

Su PlayStation 3, FIFA 17 guida la classifica, lasciandosi alle spalle Grand Theft Auto V e Minecraft. La mancanza di nuove pubblicazioni inizia a farsi sentire e in classifica tornano titoli non proprio recenti come Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 e Need for Speed Rivals.

Fifa 17 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition Battlefield 4 Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Goat Simulator Need for Speed Rivals Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Classics HD Dragon Ball Xenoverse WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

PS One e PS2 Classics

Crash Bandicoot Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back CTR: Crash Team Racing Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Spyro The Dragon Trilogy Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII Final Fantasy IX Canis Canem Edit

Chiudono la classifica i titoli PSOne e PS2: l'intera trilogia di Crash Bandicoot occupa tutte le posizioni del podio, con a seguire Crash Team Racing, Castlevania Symphony of the Night e Spyro The Dragon Trilogy.