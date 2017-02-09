Playstation Store: arrivano gli Sconti di febbraio

Anche quest'anno sono tornati sulgli: da oggi fino al 23 del mese corrente potremo approfittare di una serie di promozioni su un'ampia selezione di titoli Playstation 4, Playstation 3 e PS Vita.

Fra le offerte più interessanti troviamo Dishonored 2 a 34.99 euro, The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition a 29.99 euro (24,99 se PS Plus), Call of Duty Blck Ops III Digital Deluxe a 59.99 euro (44.99 se PS Plus), Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 a 19.99 euro, Destiny The Collection a 29,99 euro, Mafia III Standard e Deluxe Edition rispettivamente a 34.99 e 44.99 euro, Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro a 24.99 euro, Bioshock The Collection a 29.99 euro (24.99 se PS Plus), Far Cry Primal a 19.99 euro, Alien Isolation a 9.99 euro, The Talos Principle a 12.99 euro e Metro Redux a 12.99 euro.

Segnaliamo inoltre i nuovi sconti digitali, anch'essi in vigore fino al 23 febbraio, che includono titoli come Grim Fandango Remastered (€6.99), Shantae an the Pirate's Course (€8.99), Gone Home (€6.99), Strike Vector EX (€4.99)e Jotun Valhalla Edition (€9.99). Infine, vi ricordiamo che Watch Dogs 2 è la nuova offerta settimanale. Per la lista completa delle promozioni, rimandiamo al PS Store.