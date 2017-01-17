PlayStation Store: arrivano Gravity Rush 2 e Fate/Extella The Umbral Star

PlayStation 4
I possessori di PlayStation 4 potranno acquistare, tra gli altri, The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition, Dead Effect 2, i primi due volumi di ATARI Flashback Classics, Siegecraft Commander, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega Battle e Gravity Rush 2.
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Team JNPR Bundle
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- Instant Indie Collection Volume 4
- Quest of Dungeons
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega Battle
- Siegecraft Commander
- Gravity Rush 2 (dal 18 gennaio)
- ATARI Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- ATARI Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Dead Effect 2
- Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle
- Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle
- Neo-Geo Alpha Mission II
- Ruckus Rumble
- Xenoraid
- Fate/Extella The Umbral Star (dal 20 gennaio)
- Firefighters The Simulation
- 8Days Demo
PlayStation Vita
- Supermagical
- Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle
- Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle
- Xenoraid
- Fate/Extella The Umbral Star PlayStation Vita Day One Edition
- Atelier Shallie Plus Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Meno ricca la line-up PlayStation Vita, che include comunque interessanti novità, tra cui Fate/Extella The Umbral Star e Atelier Shallie Plus Alchemists of the Dusk Sea.