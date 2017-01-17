  1. HOME Videogiochi
  4. PlayStation Store: arrivano Gravity Rush 2 e Fate/Extella The Umbral Star

Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per tutte le piattaforme Sony. Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Gravity Rush 2 (dal 18 gennaio) e di Fate/Extella The Umbral Star. Di seguito, la lista completa dei nuovi contenuti per PlayStation 4 e Vita.

PlayStation 4
I possessori di PlayStation 4 potranno acquistare, tra gli altri, The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition, Dead Effect 2, i primi due volumi di ATARI Flashback Classics, Siegecraft Commander, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega Battle e Gravity Rush 2.

  • The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition
  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Team JNPR Bundle
  • 2064: Read Only Memories
  • Instant Indie Collection Volume 4
  • Quest of Dungeons
  • Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega Battle
  • Siegecraft Commander
  • Gravity Rush 2 (dal 18 gennaio)
  • ATARI Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  • ATARI Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  • Dead Effect 2
  • Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle
  • Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle
  • Neo-Geo Alpha Mission II
  • Ruckus Rumble
  • Xenoraid
  • Fate/Extella The Umbral Star (dal 20 gennaio)
  • Firefighters The Simulation
  • 8Days Demo

PlayStation Vita

  • Supermagical
  • Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle
  • Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle
  • Xenoraid
  • Fate/Extella The Umbral Star PlayStation Vita Day One Edition
  • Atelier Shallie Plus Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Meno ricca la line-up PlayStation Vita, che include comunque interessanti novità, tra cui Fate/Extella The Umbral Star e Atelier Shallie Plus Alchemists of the Dusk Sea.

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

