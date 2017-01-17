PlayStation Store: arrivano Gravity Rush 2 e Fate/Extella The Umbral Star

Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per tutte le piattaforme Sony. Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di(dal 18 gennaio) e di. Di seguito, la lista completa dei nuovi contenuti per PlayStation 4 e Vita.

PlayStation 4

I possessori di PlayStation 4 potranno acquistare, tra gli altri, The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition, Dead Effect 2, i primi due volumi di ATARI Flashback Classics, Siegecraft Commander, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega Battle e Gravity Rush 2.

The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Team JNPR Bundle

2064: Read Only Memories

Instant Indie Collection Volume 4

Quest of Dungeons

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega Battle

Siegecraft Commander

Gravity Rush 2 (dal 18 gennaio)

ATARI Flashback Classics Vol. 1

ATARI Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Dead Effect 2

Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle

Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle

Neo-Geo Alpha Mission II

Ruckus Rumble

Xenoraid

Fate/Extella The Umbral Star (dal 20 gennaio)

Firefighters The Simulation

8Days Demo

PlayStation Vita

Supermagical

Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle

Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle

Xenoraid

Fate/Extella The Umbral Star PlayStation Vita Day One Edition

Atelier Shallie Plus Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Meno ricca la line-up PlayStation Vita, che include comunque interessanti novità, tra cui Fate/Extella The Umbral Star e Atelier Shallie Plus Alchemists of the Dusk Sea.