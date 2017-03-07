PlayStation Store: arrivano NieR Automata e Ghost Recon Wildlands

Come ogni martedì, ecco che iltorna ad arricchirsi di tanti nuovi arrivi per i possessori delle console(diponibile già da oggi) esono fra i nomi più risonanti, ma andiamo a vedere di seguito tutte le novità di questa settimana.

Giochi PlayStation 4

Oltre ai già citati Ghost Recon Wildlands (anche nelle versioni Deluxe e Gold Edition), Lego Worlds, e NieR: Automata, arrivano anche Pinball Arcade - Season 6, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey, e la versione di prova per PlayStation VR di Cyber Danganronpa VR The Class Trial Demo.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse

Pinball Arcade – Season 6

Pinball Arcade – Season Six Pro

Pinball Arcade – Season Six Pro Upgrade

Clicker Heroes

Loot Rascals

Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King

Talisman: Digital Edition

Unearthing Mars

Darknet

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle

Shift Happens

Sublevel Zero Redux

The Sun and Moon/Three Fourths Home Bundle

NieR: Automata Day One Edition

LEGO Worlds

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey +Bonus

2Dark

Cyber Danganronpa VR The Class Trial Demo

Segnaliamo anche l'arrivo su PlayStation Vita di Talisman: Digital Edition e Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey +Bonus.

Ricordiamo inoltre che da oggi sono disponibili i giochi inclusi nella Instant Game Collection di PlayStation Plus per il mese di marzo, e che è ancora attiva fino al 31 marzo una speciale promozione grazie alla quale riscattare ad aprile un bonus di €10 spendendo un minimo €50 nel mese di marzo.