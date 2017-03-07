PlayStation Store: arrivano NieR Automata e Ghost Recon Wildlands

Giochi PlayStation 4
Oltre ai già citati Ghost Recon Wildlands (anche nelle versioni Deluxe e Gold Edition), Lego Worlds, e NieR: Automata, arrivano anche Pinball Arcade - Season 6, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey, e la versione di prova per PlayStation VR di Cyber Danganronpa VR The Class Trial Demo.
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
- Pinball Arcade – Season 6
- Pinball Arcade – Season Six Pro
- Pinball Arcade – Season Six Pro Upgrade
- Clicker Heroes
- Loot Rascals
- Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Unearthing Mars
- Darknet
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle
- Shift Happens
- Sublevel Zero Redux
- The Sun and Moon/Three Fourths Home Bundle
- NieR: Automata Day One Edition
- LEGO Worlds
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey +Bonus
- 2Dark
- Cyber Danganronpa VR The Class Trial Demo
Segnaliamo anche l'arrivo su PlayStation Vita di Talisman: Digital Edition e Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey +Bonus.
Ricordiamo inoltre che da oggi sono disponibili i giochi inclusi nella Instant Game Collection di PlayStation Plus per il mese di marzo, e che è ancora attiva fino al 31 marzo una speciale promozione grazie alla quale riscattare ad aprile un bonus di €10 spendendo un minimo €50 nel mese di marzo.