PlayStation Store: arrivano NieR Automata e Ghost Recon Wildlands

Come ogni martedì, ecco che il PlayStation Store torna ad arricchirsi di tanti nuovi arrivi per i possessori delle console Sony. NieR: Automata, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (diponibile già da oggi) e Lego Worlds sono fra i nomi più risonanti, ma andiamo a vedere di seguito tutte le novità di questa settimana.

Giochi PlayStation 4
Oltre ai già citati Ghost Recon Wildlands (anche nelle versioni Deluxe e Gold Edition), Lego Worlds, e NieR: Automata, arrivano anche Pinball Arcade - Season 6, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey, e la versione di prova per PlayStation VR di Cyber Danganronpa VR The Class Trial Demo.

  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
  • Pinball Arcade – Season 6
  • Pinball Arcade – Season Six Pro
  • Pinball Arcade – Season Six Pro Upgrade
  • Clicker Heroes
  • Loot Rascals
  • Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
  • Talisman: Digital Edition
  • Unearthing Mars
  • Darknet
  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle
  • Shift Happens
  • Sublevel Zero Redux
  • The Sun and Moon/Three Fourths Home Bundle
  • NieR: Automata Day One Edition
  • LEGO Worlds
  • Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey +Bonus
  • 2Dark
  • Cyber Danganronpa VR The Class Trial Demo

Segnaliamo anche l'arrivo su PlayStation Vita di Talisman: Digital Edition e Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey +Bonus.

Ricordiamo inoltre che da oggi sono disponibili i giochi inclusi nella Instant Game Collection di PlayStation Plus per il mese di marzo, e che è ancora attiva fino al 31 marzo una speciale promozione grazie alla quale riscattare ad aprile un bonus di €10 spendendo un minimo €50 nel mese di marzo.

