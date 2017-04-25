Playstation Store: arrivano Outlast 2, Little Nightmares e Dragon Quest Heroes 2

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Come ogni martedì, Sony ha aggiornato il catalogo del Playstation Store con tante novità per gli utenti Playstation 4, Playstation VR e PS Vita. Di seguito, vi proponiamo l'elenco completo dei nuovi arrivi.

Fra le ultime aggiunte spiccano Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, Dragon Quest Heroes 2, What Remains of Edith Finch e Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.

Playstation 4

  • DeathState
  • The Deer God (Cross Buy)
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II
  • ACA NeoGeo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
  • Crossout
  • Eventide: Slavic Fable
  • Little Nightmares
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
  • Valhalla Hills: Definitive Edition
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Outlast 2
  • River City Melee: Battle Royale Special
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  • Zombeer

Playstation VR

  • Statik
  • Symphony of the Machine

Playstation Vita

  • The Legend of Dark Witch
  • The Deer God (Cross Buy)
  • Period: Cube – Shackles of Amadeus

Anche questa settimana nessuna novità per quanto riguarda PlayStation 3. Cosa ne pensate di questa selezione di titoli?

