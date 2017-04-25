Playstation Store: arrivano Outlast 2, Little Nightmares e Dragon Quest Heroes 2

Fra le ultime aggiunte spiccano Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, Dragon Quest Heroes 2, What Remains of Edith Finch e Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.
Playstation 4
- DeathState
- The Deer God (Cross Buy)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II
- ACA NeoGeo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
- Crossout
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- Little Nightmares
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Valhalla Hills: Definitive Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Outlast 2
- River City Melee: Battle Royale Special
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Zombeer
Playstation VR
- Statik
- Symphony of the Machine
Playstation Vita
- The Legend of Dark Witch
- The Deer God (Cross Buy)
- Period: Cube – Shackles of Amadeus
Anche questa settimana nessuna novità per quanto riguarda PlayStation 3. Cosa ne pensate di questa selezione di titoli?