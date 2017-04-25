Playstation Store: arrivano Outlast 2, Little Nightmares e Dragon Quest Heroes 2

Come ogni martedì,ha aggiornato il catalogo delcon tante novità per gli utenti Playstation 4, Playstation VR e PS Vita. Di seguito, vi proponiamo l'elenco completo dei nuovi arrivi.

Fra le ultime aggiunte spiccano Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, Dragon Quest Heroes 2, What Remains of Edith Finch e Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.

Playstation 4

DeathState

The Deer God (Cross Buy)

Dragon Quest Heroes II

ACA NeoGeo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors

Crossout

Eventide: Slavic Fable

Little Nightmares

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

Valhalla Hills: Definitive Edition

What Remains of Edith Finch

Outlast 2

River City Melee: Battle Royale Special

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

Zombeer

Playstation VR

Statik

Symphony of the Machine

Playstation Vita

The Legend of Dark Witch

The Deer God (Cross Buy)

Period: Cube – Shackles of Amadeus

Anche questa settimana nessuna novità per quanto riguarda PlayStation 3. Cosa ne pensate di questa selezione di titoli?